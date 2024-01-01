A Musical Approach to Road Safety

TOKYO, Apr 08 (News On Japan) - With the "Spring National Traffic Safety Campaign" kicking off on the 6th, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police have taken a creative approach to promote traffic safety by launching an original song.

The Koganei Police Station aims to heighten traffic safety awareness among the youth by posting an original song, written and composed by its officers, on the Tokyo Metropolitan Police's official YouTube channel.

On the afternoon of the 7th, police officers in Koganei City, Tokyo, conducted sessions to teach children the safe way to ride bicycles.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police, last year witnessed 32 fatalities in bicycle-related accidents, with over 60% of these deaths attributed to severe head injuries.

Source: ANN