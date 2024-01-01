Society | Apr 08

A Musical Approach to Road Safety

TOKYO, Apr 08 (News On Japan) - With the "Spring National Traffic Safety Campaign" kicking off on the 6th, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police have taken a creative approach to promote traffic safety by launching an original song.

The Koganei Police Station aims to heighten traffic safety awareness among the youth by posting an original song, written and composed by its officers, on the Tokyo Metropolitan Police's official YouTube channel.

On the afternoon of the 7th, police officers in Koganei City, Tokyo, conducted sessions to teach children the safe way to ride bicycles.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police, last year witnessed 32 fatalities in bicycle-related accidents, with over 60% of these deaths attributed to severe head injuries.

Source: ANN

MORE Society NEWS

Emperor and Empress Visit Meiji Shrine

Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress of Japan visited Meiji Shrine in Tokyo to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the passing of Empress Dowager Shoken, consort to Emperor Meiji.

1,800 Invited to "Spring Garden Party"

The Imperial Spring Garden Party, set to be held on April 23rd at the Akasaka Imperial Gardens, will see about 1,800 guests, including local government officials, achievers across various fields and their spouses, gracing the event by the invitation of Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress.

Police Officer Allegedly Leaks 100s of Case Documents

A police officer from the Kagoshima Prefectural Police has been arrested on suspicion of violating the Local Public Service Act by leaking internal documents containing personal information of individuals involved in criminal cases to a third party.

POPULAR NEWS

New MICHELIN Guide for Kyoto & Osaka

The MICHELIN Guide Kyoto & Osaka 2024 unveiled on April 9 in Kyoto includes 115 new entries out of a record 440 selected restaurants.

Teacher Shortages Deepen in Japan's Schools

A survey conducted by a group of active teachers and experts revealed that as of December 2023, approximately 60% of Japan's elementary and middle schools are experiencing a teacher shortage.

Crowds Flock to Kyoto's Nighttime Sakura

Kyoto's cherry blossoms have reached full bloom, attracting large crowds of tourists, including many from abroad. At To-ji Temple, visitors lined up for over 400 meters to see the illuminated cherry blossoms at night.

Tokyo to Subsidize Semen Testing

Tokyo Metropolitan Government is set to support men with virtually free-of-charge fertility testing, starting this year.

Police Officer Allegedly Leaks 100s of Case Documents

A police officer from the Kagoshima Prefectural Police has been arrested on suspicion of violating the Local Public Service Act by leaking internal documents containing personal information of individuals involved in criminal cases to a third party.

FOLLOW US
         