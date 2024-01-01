Society | Apr 08

Foreigners Navigate Tokyo House Hunting

TOKYO, Apr 08 (News On Japan) - This series focuses on the experiences of foreigners renting homes in Japan.

"Global Trust Networks," located in Tokyo's Shin-Okubo area, specializes in real estate services for foreigners. With staff fluent in more than three languages, they support foreigners in their search for apartments, catering to a wide range of preferences in property features.

This feature follows Canadians Amanda and Italian Giordano on their apartment viewings. Will they find their ideal home? Additionally, we delve into the lives of Tsunkara from the Gambia, who has moved three times after viewing more than 20 apartments, and Smith from the United States, who settled on a property after just one viewing. Through these stories, the unique criteria that foreigners use in selecting their Japanese homes begin to emerge, revealing interesting insights into their adaptation to life in Japan.

Source: 日テレNEWS

