Princess Kiko Explores Legacy of Empress Shoken's Gown

TOKYO, Apr 07 (News On Japan) - Princess Kiko attended an international symposium reporting on the restoration project of the oldest existing "Grand Formal Dress" worn by Empress Shoken, the consort of Emperor Meiji.

On Saturday afternoon, Princess Kiko listened to presentations at the Meiji Jingu Kaikan in Shibuya, Tokyo, themed around the Meiji-era dress titled "The Dress Passed Down Through Meiji."

The restoration of this highly formal and oldest existing long dress, known as the "Grand Formal Dress," worn by Empress Shoken, commenced in 2018 and was completed over five years. Experts involved in the project shared their outcomes at the symposium held on April 6.

Princess Kiko serves as the Honorary President of the Cultural and Friendship Association at Daisanji Temple in Kyoto Prefecture, where the dress is preserved.

The symposium highlighted Empress Shoken's role as a pioneer in adopting Western dress while valuing the traditional silk industry. It also suggested the dress was likely made in Japan in the 1880s, with discussions on the embroidery and weaving techniques used. Princess Kiko attentively followed these discussions.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, on April 3, Princess Kiko visited the Meiji Jingu Museum, where she viewed the restored Grand Formal Dress, asking insightful questions during her visit.

The Meiji Jingu Museum is hosting a special exhibition from April 6 to May 6, showcasing the restored Grand Formal Dress, connecting visitors with a significant piece of Japan's cultural and royal heritage.

