Opening Soon: Hachimantai Aspite Line's Scenic Snow Corridor

IWATE, Apr 09 (News On Japan) - The Aspite Line, traversing the picturesque landscapes of Hachimantai from Iwate Prefecture to Akita Prefecture over 27 kilometers, is now being cleared from both sides for next week's opening.

According to Kaneyuki Abe, manager of the Road and River Maintenance Division at the Iwate Civil Engineering Center, the progress is going smoothly, with an average of 400 meters cleared each day. Despite the warm winter reducing the maximum snow height to 6.0 meters, 40 centimeters lower than the three-year average, it remains impressively tall.

Abe highlights that, with the snow accumulation reaching about 90% of the average year by March, visitors can enjoy one of Japan's longest snow corridors. Scheduled to open on April 15th, the Hachimantai Aspite Line will be available for sightseeing until early May.

Source: ANN