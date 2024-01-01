Travel | Apr 09

Opening Soon: Hachimantai Aspite Line's Scenic Snow Corridor

IWATE, Apr 09 (News On Japan) - The Aspite Line, traversing the picturesque landscapes of Hachimantai from Iwate Prefecture to Akita Prefecture over 27 kilometers, is now being cleared from both sides for next week's opening.

According to Kaneyuki Abe, manager of the Road and River Maintenance Division at the Iwate Civil Engineering Center, the progress is going smoothly, with an average of 400 meters cleared each day. Despite the warm winter reducing the maximum snow height to 6.0 meters, 40 centimeters lower than the three-year average, it remains impressively tall.

Abe highlights that, with the snow accumulation reaching about 90% of the average year by March, visitors can enjoy one of Japan's longest snow corridors. Scheduled to open on April 15th, the Hachimantai Aspite Line will be available for sightseeing until early May.

Source: ANN

MORE Travel NEWS

Tokyo Disneyland's Space Mountain to Close in July

Tokyo Disneyland's beloved ride, Space Mountain, is gearing up for its final event before temporarily closing its doors in July 2024. Having debuted alongside the opening of Tokyo Disneyland in 1983, Space Mountain boasts a 41-year history as one of the park's most cherished attractions.

Opening Soon: Hachimantai Aspite Line's Scenic Snow Corridor

The Aspite Line, traversing the picturesque landscapes of Hachimantai from Iwate Prefecture to Akita Prefecture over 27 kilometers, is now being cleared from both sides for next week's opening.

Japan Luxury Cruises Booked Solid Through Summer

Cruise vacations aboard large ships touring various locales in Japan are gaining popularity. What was once considered a luxurious form of travel is now attracting not only Japanese but also foreigners due to its affordable rates.

POPULAR NEWS

New MICHELIN Guide for Kyoto & Osaka

The MICHELIN Guide Kyoto & Osaka 2024 unveiled on April 9 in Kyoto includes 115 new entries out of a record 440 selected restaurants.

Teacher Shortages Deepen in Japan's Schools

A survey conducted by a group of active teachers and experts revealed that as of December 2023, approximately 60% of Japan's elementary and middle schools are experiencing a teacher shortage.

Crowds Flock to Kyoto's Nighttime Sakura

Kyoto's cherry blossoms have reached full bloom, attracting large crowds of tourists, including many from abroad. At To-ji Temple, visitors lined up for over 400 meters to see the illuminated cherry blossoms at night.

Tokyo to Subsidize Semen Testing

Tokyo Metropolitan Government is set to support men with virtually free-of-charge fertility testing, starting this year.

Police Officer Allegedly Leaks 100s of Case Documents

A police officer from the Kagoshima Prefectural Police has been arrested on suspicion of violating the Local Public Service Act by leaking internal documents containing personal information of individuals involved in criminal cases to a third party.

FOLLOW US
         