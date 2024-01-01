Society | Apr 09

Rare Glimpse of Hokkaido's Winter Angel

HOKKAIDO, Apr 09 (News On Japan) - Footage of a long-tailed tit or "snow fairy" shows this fluffy white bird tapping on a window, seemingly wanting to come in. A wildlife photographer gives insights into this little creature's cute behavior.

The long-tailed tit is regarded as a "winter angel," native to Hokkaido, actively building nests during its breeding season from March to June.

The footage was captured in Obihiro City, Hokkaido, when the photographer noticed a tapping sound against the window glass. This visit from the "angel on the window ledge" raises the question of why it seemed to knock on the window.

Wildlife photographer Koichi Yamamoto suggests the long-tailed tit was in its breeding period, attempting to intimidate and ward off what it perceived as a rival. The reflection in the window likely made it think another long-tailed tit was encroaching on its territory, marking this as an exceptionally rare video capture.

These images show the long-tailed tit not just as an adorable creature but also as a brave one, zealously guarding its nest against perceived threats.

Source: ANN

