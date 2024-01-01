Society | Apr 09

1,800 Invited to "Spring Garden Party"

TOKYO, Apr 09 (News On Japan) - The Imperial Spring Garden Party, set to be held on April 23rd at the Akasaka Imperial Gardens, will see about 1,800 guests, including local government officials, achievers across various fields and their spouses, gracing the event by the invitation of Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress.

Notable figures such as actor Kinya Kitaoji, former Japan Football Association President Saburo Kawabuchi, contemporary artist Tadanori Yokoo, and manga artist Machiko Satonaka are among the invitees. The number of attendees this year sees an increase of more than 400 compared to the Autumn Garden Party held last November.

For the first time since the pandemic, guests will not be required to wear masks, and light refreshments will be provided, marking a hopeful return to normalcy and celebration of achievements across the spectrum of Japanese society.

Source: ANN

MORE Society NEWS

Emperor and Empress Visit Meiji Shrine

Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress of Japan visited Meiji Shrine in Tokyo to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the passing of Empress Dowager Shoken, consort to Emperor Meiji.

1,800 Invited to "Spring Garden Party"

The Imperial Spring Garden Party, set to be held on April 23rd at the Akasaka Imperial Gardens, will see about 1,800 guests, including local government officials, achievers across various fields and their spouses, gracing the event by the invitation of Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress.

Police Officer Allegedly Leaks 100s of Case Documents

A police officer from the Kagoshima Prefectural Police has been arrested on suspicion of violating the Local Public Service Act by leaking internal documents containing personal information of individuals involved in criminal cases to a third party.

POPULAR NEWS

New MICHELIN Guide for Kyoto & Osaka

The MICHELIN Guide Kyoto & Osaka 2024 unveiled on April 9 in Kyoto includes 115 new entries out of a record 440 selected restaurants.

Teacher Shortages Deepen in Japan's Schools

A survey conducted by a group of active teachers and experts revealed that as of December 2023, approximately 60% of Japan's elementary and middle schools are experiencing a teacher shortage.

Crowds Flock to Kyoto's Nighttime Sakura

Kyoto's cherry blossoms have reached full bloom, attracting large crowds of tourists, including many from abroad. At To-ji Temple, visitors lined up for over 400 meters to see the illuminated cherry blossoms at night.

Tokyo to Subsidize Semen Testing

Tokyo Metropolitan Government is set to support men with virtually free-of-charge fertility testing, starting this year.

Police Officer Allegedly Leaks 100s of Case Documents

A police officer from the Kagoshima Prefectural Police has been arrested on suspicion of violating the Local Public Service Act by leaking internal documents containing personal information of individuals involved in criminal cases to a third party.

FOLLOW US
         