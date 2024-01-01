TOKYO, Apr 09 (News On Japan) - The Imperial Spring Garden Party, set to be held on April 23rd at the Akasaka Imperial Gardens, will see about 1,800 guests, including local government officials, achievers across various fields and their spouses, gracing the event by the invitation of Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress.

Notable figures such as actor Kinya Kitaoji, former Japan Football Association President Saburo Kawabuchi, contemporary artist Tadanori Yokoo, and manga artist Machiko Satonaka are among the invitees. The number of attendees this year sees an increase of more than 400 compared to the Autumn Garden Party held last November.

For the first time since the pandemic, guests will not be required to wear masks, and light refreshments will be provided, marking a hopeful return to normalcy and celebration of achievements across the spectrum of Japanese society.

Source: ANN