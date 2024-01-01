The Amami Spiny Rat Steps into the Spotlight

KAGOSHIMA, Apr 10 (News On Japan) - A precious rodent species, classified as endangered and a national natural monument, has been put on display for the first time.

The Amami Spiny Rat, found only on Amami Oshima in Kagoshima Prefecture, is now being exhibited at four zoos across Japan, including Hirakawa Zoological Park in Kagoshima and Kobe Animal Kingdom.

This rat, measuring between 10 to 15 cm in length, is distinguished by its spiny fur, approximately 2 mm in length covering its body. Notably, males of this species do not possess the "Y chromosome" typically found in males, making them particularly unique.

But what prompted this first-time public exhibition?

Hiroshi Samejima, a zookeeper at Hirakawa Zoological Park, shared, "We've made gradual progress in establishing breeding techniques, prompting us to initiate this exhibit now to spread awareness about our efforts. Currently, there's a significant decline in their population, and we want the public to understand the background of this issue."

Source: ANN