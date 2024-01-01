Sci-Tech | Apr 10

The Amami Spiny Rat Steps into the Spotlight

KAGOSHIMA, Apr 10 (News On Japan) - A precious rodent species, classified as endangered and a national natural monument, has been put on display for the first time.

The Amami Spiny Rat, found only on Amami Oshima in Kagoshima Prefecture, is now being exhibited at four zoos across Japan, including Hirakawa Zoological Park in Kagoshima and Kobe Animal Kingdom.

This rat, measuring between 10 to 15 cm in length, is distinguished by its spiny fur, approximately 2 mm in length covering its body. Notably, males of this species do not possess the "Y chromosome" typically found in males, making them particularly unique.

But what prompted this first-time public exhibition?

Hiroshi Samejima, a zookeeper at Hirakawa Zoological Park, shared, "We've made gradual progress in establishing breeding techniques, prompting us to initiate this exhibit now to spread awareness about our efforts. Currently, there's a significant decline in their population, and we want the public to understand the background of this issue."

Source: ANN

MORE Sci-Tech NEWS

Tokyo to Subsidize Semen Testing

Tokyo Metropolitan Government is set to support men with virtually free-of-charge fertility testing, starting this year.

New 'Space Exploration Course' Launched

A high school in Kushimoto Town, Wakayama Prefecture, known for its civilian rocket launch site, has inaugurated a new course specializing in space studies, holding an entrance ceremony for its first batch of students.

Linear Chuo Shinkansen's Partial Completion Pushed Back to 2031

JR Central has announced that the completion of some sections of the construction for the "Linear Chuo Shinkansen" in Yamanashi and Nagano prefectures is expected to be delayed until 2031.

POPULAR NEWS

Philosopher's Path Blanketed with Sakura Petals

Along Philosopher's Path, Kyoto's renowned cherry blossom viewing spot, flower rafts have formed where fallen petals have blanketed the surface of the waterway.

Golden Treasure Brazenly Stolen from Tokyo Exhibition

A tea bowl made of pure gold, valued at 10 million yen, was stolen at around noon Thursday from the "Great Gold Exhibition" held at the busy Nihonbashi Takashimaya department store in Tokyo's Chuo district, leaving patrons and staff stunned.

Ohtani's Interpreter Admits to Theft

Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, has admitted to committing theft, with American media outlets reporting that the investigation is expected to conclude shortly. Mizuhara is accused of tampering with the settings of Ohtani's bank account.

PM Kishida Joins President Biden in 'The Beast'

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attended an informal dinner with President Joe Biden and the First Lady at a restaurant in Washington, D.C.

New MICHELIN Guide for Kyoto & Osaka

The MICHELIN Guide Kyoto & Osaka 2024 unveiled on April 9 in Kyoto includes 115 new entries out of a record 440 selected restaurants.

FOLLOW US
         