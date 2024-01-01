Politics | Apr 10

PM Kishida Joins President Biden in 'The Beast'

Washington D.C., Apr 10 (News On Japan) - Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attended an informal dinner with President Joe Biden and the First Lady at a restaurant in Washington, D.C.

For the dinner, both leaders traveled to the restaurant in Washington, sharing a ride in the presidential limousine, known as "The Beast."

President Biden posted a photo on social media showing both leaders smiling inside "The Beast." A Japanese government official commented, "It is extremely unusual for a head of state from another country to be invited to ride in 'The Beast.' It signifies the close relationship between the two leaders."

A reporter noted, "After finishing the dinner with President Biden, Prime Minister Kishida exited the restaurant in Washington. He was seen shaking hands with Mrs. Jill Biden. President Biden also made his appearance."

Before the dinner, there was an exchange of gifts. President Biden gave Kishida records by Billy Joel, among other items, while Kishida gifted Wajima lacquer coffee cups and plush toys of popular game characters to the President.

Source: TBS

MORE Politics NEWS

Japan Self-Defense Force Removes Misleading Social Media Post

A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) regiment, which referred to Iwo Jima, a site of intense battle between Japan and the United States during the final stages of the Pacific War, as "the greatest battlefield of the Greater East Asia War" on social media, deleted the post on Monday night after acknowledging that it had caused misunderstanding.

Councillor Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations Over Handshake

A sexual harassment controversy has surfaced involving the former chairman of Ichihara City Council in Chiba. The incident in question revolves around a handshake, which has been classified as sexual harassment.

Japan PM Apologizes for Slush Fund Scandal

During a roundtable discussion in Kumamoto Prefecture with members of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Prime Minister Fumio Kishida offered an apology for the slush fund scandal, prompting a series of critical remarks about the lack of ethics among party members.

POPULAR NEWS

Philosopher's Path Blanketed with Sakura Petals

Along Philosopher's Path, Kyoto's renowned cherry blossom viewing spot, flower rafts have formed where fallen petals have blanketed the surface of the waterway.

Golden Treasure Brazenly Stolen from Tokyo Exhibition

A tea bowl made of pure gold, valued at 10 million yen, was stolen at around noon Thursday from the "Great Gold Exhibition" held at the busy Nihonbashi Takashimaya department store in Tokyo's Chuo district, leaving patrons and staff stunned.

Ohtani's Interpreter Admits to Theft

Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, has admitted to committing theft, with American media outlets reporting that the investigation is expected to conclude shortly. Mizuhara is accused of tampering with the settings of Ohtani's bank account.

PM Kishida Joins President Biden in 'The Beast'

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attended an informal dinner with President Joe Biden and the First Lady at a restaurant in Washington, D.C.

New MICHELIN Guide for Kyoto & Osaka

The MICHELIN Guide Kyoto & Osaka 2024 unveiled on April 9 in Kyoto includes 115 new entries out of a record 440 selected restaurants.

FOLLOW US
         