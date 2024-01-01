PM Kishida Joins President Biden in 'The Beast'

Washington D.C., Apr 10 (News On Japan) - Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attended an informal dinner with President Joe Biden and the First Lady at a restaurant in Washington, D.C.

For the dinner, both leaders traveled to the restaurant in Washington, sharing a ride in the presidential limousine, known as "The Beast."

President Biden posted a photo on social media showing both leaders smiling inside "The Beast." A Japanese government official commented, "It is extremely unusual for a head of state from another country to be invited to ride in 'The Beast.' It signifies the close relationship between the two leaders."

A reporter noted, "After finishing the dinner with President Biden, Prime Minister Kishida exited the restaurant in Washington. He was seen shaking hands with Mrs. Jill Biden. President Biden also made his appearance."

Before the dinner, there was an exchange of gifts. President Biden gave Kishida records by Billy Joel, among other items, while Kishida gifted Wajima lacquer coffee cups and plush toys of popular game characters to the President.

Source: TBS