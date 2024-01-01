Myanmar New Year Festival in Tokyo

TOKYO, Apr 15 (News On Japan) - The Myanmar community in Tokyo gathered in Koto Ward on Sunday to celebrate the Myanmar New Year, marked annually on April 17th. The festival, known as "Thingyan," attracted around 10,000 participants this year, including both the local Myanmar population and Japanese guests.

Women dressed in vibrant traditional attire performed customary dances that are a staple during the New Year celebrations in Myanmar. The festival also offered an array of homemade dishes, allowing attendees to savor the flavors of Myanmar.

One of the visitors commented, "It's a lot of fun. It feels like I've returned to Myanmar. It would be even more enjoyable with the water-throwing tradition, but even here, you can really feel the spirit of Myanmar."

In Myanmar, the Thingyan festival also took place on April 14th, where the throwing of water is a central element. This act symbolizes washing away the misfortunes and dirt of the past year to welcome the new one.

The organizers expressed their hopes to deepen cultural understanding through the festival's continued celebration in Japan, bringing together traditions and people in a vibrant and meaningful exchange.

Source: ANN