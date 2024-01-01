OpenAI Sets Up Shop in Tokyo

TOKYO, Apr 15 (News On Japan) - OpenAI, the creator of the generative AI "ChatGPT," established its first Asian office in Tokyo on Monday, it's first strategic foothold in the region.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, expressed his hopes for this expansion: "This is our first step in becoming a long-term partner with the people of Japan, government agencies, corporations, and research institutions."

This move marks OpenAI's first physical presence in Asia, with its Tokyo office launching as a strategic foothold in the region.

Recalling a visit to the Prime Minister's office last year, Altman had shared his enthusiasm: "I am looking forward to opening an office in Japan. We will be back soon."

A year later, as the plan moves into full swing, Brad Wrightcap, COO of OpenAI, noted, "Japan is an extremely important market for us. We are excited about its use not just by individual users but also by enterprises and government agencies."

There is also a keen interest in crafting regulations around AI use, though challenges are abundant. A video accompanying this announcement, created by a video-generating AI, illustrates how easily videos can be produced through text instructions, yet regulatory frameworks, particularly around copyright, still need significant development.

On the topic of AI regulation, SoftBank Group President Masayoshi Son stated last October, "Whether we like it or not, AI should be regulated. It has the potential to become more dangerous than a nuclear bomb, depending on how it's used."

However, with OpenAI joining the fray, the extent to which these regulations will evolve remains uncertain.

Source: TBS