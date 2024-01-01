"Guri-shita" Youths Report High Rates of Domestic Abuse

OSAKA, May 09 (News On Japan) - In Osaka's Minami district, known colloquially as "Guri-shita," a high number of youths who congregate in the area have experienced domestic violence and abuse, according to a survey conducted by a supporting non-profit organization (NPO).

For about three years, "Guri-shita" in Minami has been a gathering place for young people without a place in schools or homes, with increasing incidents of them getting involved in crimes. Last June, the NPO opened a facility near "Guri-shita" to provide a safe haven for these youths, offering meals and a place to relax free of charge twice a week.

In interviews with 70 users of this facility, about one-third were from outside of Osaka Prefecture, and 60% reported having experienced domestic violence or abuse.

Imai Noriaki, the director of the certified NPO "D×P," commented, "The reach is expanding due to social media, and it is becoming more prevalent among younger ages. It's likely that even those who have not experienced truancy or abuse are starting to come."

The NPO plans to conduct a survey among the users of the facility to further understand their needs and make recommendations to the national and Osaka Prefectural governments regarding necessary measures.

Source: YOMIURI