Two-Headed Snake Discovered in Fukuoka

FUKUOKA, May 08 (News On Japan) - A two-headed snake, a rare curiosity, was discovered in the mountains of Kitakyushu City in Fukuoka Prefecture.

The man who found it on April 4 described his initial reaction as subdued: "At first, I just thought, 'Wow, this is amazing' in a very low-key way. But as I looked into it, I realized it's extremely rare, maybe one in tens of thousands. I started to appreciate just how incredible this find was, and the shock came later."

The snake, which was already deceased, measured about 20 centimeters long.

After contacting a museum, the man was urged to bring in the specimen. "The museum staff told me it was a baby mamushi viper, born just this year and not yet fully grown," he said.

Source: ANN