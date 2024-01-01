Ishiba to Move Into Official Residence Amid Ghost Rumors

TOKYO, Dec 28 (News On Japan) - Prime Minister Ishiba, who plans to move into the official residence as early as December 28th, addressed rumors that the residence is haunted, stating, "I'm from the Oba-Q generation, so I'm not afraid."

Ishiba remarked, "My generation grew up with 'Obake no Q-Taro.' Do you know it? Maybe you don’t. I’m not really scared. Of course, seeing one might be frightening, though."

Currently residing in a parliamentary housing complex, Ishiba will move into the official residence following its renovation after former Prime Minister Kishida vacated the premises.

The official residence has long been rumored to be haunted due to its connection with historical events like the February 26 Incident, during which young military officers staged an attack that resulted in fatalities. Rumors of ghost sightings have persisted ever since.