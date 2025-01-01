Pension Levels Expected to Decline by 20 Percent in 30 Years

TOKYO, Mar 23 (News On Japan) - Japan is facing a pivotal moment in pension reform as the government prepares to revise its system for the first time in five years. With a shrinking workforce and an aging population, the pension system is under pressure, prompting new proposals that could impact millions.

Among the central changes being discussed are the elimination of the so-called "1.06 million yen wall," which limits part-time workers’ eligibility for the Employees’ Pension, and the use of Employees’ Pension reserve funds to bolster the Basic Pension, which serves a broader population. These reforms are creating tension both in the political sphere and among the general public, especially with the Upper House election approaching. Some members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) have suggested postponing the reform due to its potentially controversial content, including increased premiums.

Concerns about the long-term viability of Japan’s pension system are not new. The 2007 "missing pension records" scandal, in which 50 million records were unaccounted for, led to public outrage and a major election loss for the LDP. That incident continues to cast a shadow over current pension debates. However, experts argue that today’s challenges differ fundamentally. According to social insurance labor consultant Tomoyuki Tokoda, current reforms aim to address real demographic and economic changes rather than administrative failures. He notes that the government’s own fiscal projections show that, unless changes are made, pension benefit levels will decline by about 20 percent over the next 30 years. While wages are expected to rise modestly, pensions will not keep pace, leading to a declining replacement rate for retirees.

A key component of the debate involves expanding the Employees’ Pension system to include more part-time and short-time workers by eliminating income and company size requirements. While this could bring more people into the system and potentially strengthen it, there are concerns that it may also lead to behavioral shifts, such as workers limiting their hours to avoid pension deductions. Small and medium-sized businesses could face higher costs, possibly leading to suppressed wages or reduced hiring of full-time staff. On the other hand, integrating more part-time workers into the system may help stabilize the overall pension structure.

Another contentious proposal is to redirect Employees’ Pension funds to support the Basic Pension, which serves self-employed workers and others not covered by employer-based plans. Some salaried workers view this as unfair, questioning why funds they've paid into should be used for others. However, Tokoda points out that the impact would primarily affect high-income earners, while average households would see minimal change. He also emphasizes that the Basic Pension needs urgent support to ensure that all citizens, especially those without stable employment histories, can maintain a basic standard of living in retirement.

The reform discussion also includes a potential revision to the in-work old-age pension rule, which currently reduces pension benefits for retirees whose combined salary and pension exceed 500,000 yen per month. The government is considering raising or eliminating this cap to encourage more elderly people to remain in the workforce. Although this could increase income for older workers and address labor shortages, critics worry it could strain pension finances. Tokoda downplays this concern, noting that only a small portion of retirees would be affected, making the overall financial impact relatively minor.

Despite these reform efforts, public confidence in the pension system remains fragile. Many younger people are starting to question the high insurance premiums they pay and whether they will receive adequate benefits in the future. This skepticism is further fueled by lingering doubts about the reliability of long-term government projections, particularly as they are based on outdated assumptions such as the "model household"—a full-time working husband and a homemaker wife—still being the norm. As more people live alone or in dual-income households, the model becomes less relevant, casting further doubt on the pension system’s adequacy.

Tokoda urges individuals to take proactive steps to understand their own pension situations, such as reviewing their annual Pension Statement or consulting with local pension offices. While these tools are underutilized, they offer valuable insights into future benefits. He also highlights that Japan’s last fiscal review did not reveal any unforeseen deterioration in pension finances, which may offer some reassurance. Nonetheless, future risks remain, including the eventual retirement of the so-called "employment ice age" generation, who spent their prime working years in unstable or low-paying jobs and may not have sufficient pension coverage.

Ultimately, the pension reform debate reflects broader concerns about economic inequality, demographic shifts, and political accountability. The decisions made in the coming months will affect not just the current generation of retirees, but also future workers whose faith in the system is already wavering. Whether the reforms will succeed in securing a stable pension future for all depends on how effectively the government balances fairness, sustainability, and public trust.

Source: MBS