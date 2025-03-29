Ruling Party Resists Donation Ban as Budget Clears Final Hurdle

TOKYO, Apr 01 (News On Japan) - Japan's national budget for the new fiscal year is now set to pass within the current fiscal term, following an unusual set of deliberations in the Diet on March 28th.

Despite holding only a slim majority, the ruling coalition steered the budget through its final phase by agreeing to allow Seiko Hiro-kun to appear as a witness. This move met an opposition demand related to the ongoing investigation into political slush funds. Four former executives from the Abe faction, central to the scandal, will now be summoned for questioning, a decision made unanimously.

However, while progress has been made in uncovering the truth behind the funds scandal, unresolved issues remain. One such matter is the debate over banning corporate and group donations. Although opposition parties have long pushed for a full ban, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has argued for maintaining the current system.

On the same day, the LDP found common ground with its coalition partner Komeito and the Democratic Party for the People (DPP), agreeing that corporate donations should not be outright banned. While Komeito and the DPP have proposed tighter regulations, the opposition has criticized both parties for leaving loopholes and undermining the goal of eliminating improper funding.

"The LDP just wants to keep taking donations freely, and Komeito and the DPP are offering plans full of loopholes," an opposition source said. "We have no intention of engaging in such discussions. We’ll continue urging the DPP to align with other opposition parties."

The debate over corporate and group donations, initially expected to be resolved by the end of the fiscal year, appears headed for an extension.

Commenting on the issue, political journalist Hatake said, "This is really a matter of politics and money. There are cases where corporate donations lead to policy returns that are worth thousands of times more. When political subsidies were introduced, it was supposed to be in exchange for eliminating these kinds of donations. Yet, 30 years later, we still have both."

Hatake added, "No one is saying politics should be run without money, but the lack of transparency in how it’s used has justifiably led to public distrust of the LDP. While I don’t think the opposition’s proposals are perfect, the LDP’s stance is essentially one of maintaining the status quo. The proposals from Komeito and the DPP may look like a compromise, but in reality, they just support the LDP."

The Japanese Communist Party’s Koike also weighed in, saying, "The DPP criticizes the opposition’s bill for having loopholes, but their own plan practically legalizes unrestricted donations. That’s the real problem."

As the issue continues to stir debate, there are growing calls for not just surface-level changes, but a fundamental reconsideration of the relationship between politics and money.

Source: TBS