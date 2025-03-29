News On Japan
Ruling Party Resists Donation Ban as Budget Clears Final Hurdle

TOKYO, Apr 01 (News On Japan) - Japan's national budget for the new fiscal year is now set to pass within the current fiscal term, following an unusual set of deliberations in the Diet on March 28th.

Despite holding only a slim majority, the ruling coalition steered the budget through its final phase by agreeing to allow Seiko Hiro-kun to appear as a witness. This move met an opposition demand related to the ongoing investigation into political slush funds. Four former executives from the Abe faction, central to the scandal, will now be summoned for questioning, a decision made unanimously.

However, while progress has been made in uncovering the truth behind the funds scandal, unresolved issues remain. One such matter is the debate over banning corporate and group donations. Although opposition parties have long pushed for a full ban, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has argued for maintaining the current system.

On the same day, the LDP found common ground with its coalition partner Komeito and the Democratic Party for the People (DPP), agreeing that corporate donations should not be outright banned. While Komeito and the DPP have proposed tighter regulations, the opposition has criticized both parties for leaving loopholes and undermining the goal of eliminating improper funding.

"The LDP just wants to keep taking donations freely, and Komeito and the DPP are offering plans full of loopholes," an opposition source said. "We have no intention of engaging in such discussions. We’ll continue urging the DPP to align with other opposition parties."

The debate over corporate and group donations, initially expected to be resolved by the end of the fiscal year, appears headed for an extension.

Commenting on the issue, political journalist Hatake said, "This is really a matter of politics and money. There are cases where corporate donations lead to policy returns that are worth thousands of times more. When political subsidies were introduced, it was supposed to be in exchange for eliminating these kinds of donations. Yet, 30 years later, we still have both."

Hatake added, "No one is saying politics should be run without money, but the lack of transparency in how it’s used has justifiably led to public distrust of the LDP. While I don’t think the opposition’s proposals are perfect, the LDP’s stance is essentially one of maintaining the status quo. The proposals from Komeito and the DPP may look like a compromise, but in reality, they just support the LDP."

The Japanese Communist Party’s Koike also weighed in, saying, "The DPP criticizes the opposition’s bill for having loopholes, but their own plan practically legalizes unrestricted donations. That’s the real problem."

As the issue continues to stir debate, there are growing calls for not just surface-level changes, but a fundamental reconsideration of the relationship between politics and money.

Source: TBS

POPULAR NEWS

New Recruits Across Japan Mark First Day as Working Adults

Japan's new fiscal year began on April 1st, with companies across the country holding entrance ceremonies to welcome new employees.

Death Toll Could Reach 298,000 in Nankai Trough Megaquake

The Japanese government has released an updated damage forecast for a potential Nankai Trough megaquake, estimating that up to 298,000 people could die in the worst-case scenario. This projection reflects a slight reduction from the previous estimate of 332,000 deaths made 13 years ago.

Tokyo's Cherry Blossoms Bloom Early This Year

The Japan Meteorological Agency announced on March 30th that cherry blossoms (Somei-Yoshino) in central Tokyo have reached full bloom, one day earlier than the historical average and five days earlier than last year.

IG Arena Completed Ahead of July Sumo Debut and 2026 Asian Games

The IG Arena, a new venue that will host events for the 2026 Asian and Asian Para Games in Aichi and other areas, has been completed, with a handover ceremony held on March 29th, 2025.

Japan Pavilion Opens at Expo

An opening ceremony was held Saturday for the Japan Pavilion at the Osaka-Kansai Expo. As the host country's main exhibit, the pavilion is positioned as the symbolic "face" of the Expo, welcoming visitors from around the world with a presentation of Japan's culture of circularity.

MORE Politics NEWS

Japan repositions its diplomacy towards China

Japan is busily laying the groundwork for a state visit by Xi Jinping, in what has now become a roughly once-in-a-decade occurrence. The last visit was derailed by COVID-19. (East Asia Forum)

Court Rejects Residents' Lawsuit to Halt Mega Solar Project in Nara

The Nara District Court on March 25th dismissed a lawsuit filed by residents seeking to halt the construction of a large-scale solar power facility in the town of Heguri, Nara Prefecture.

Pension Levels Expected to Decline by 20 Percent in 30 Years

Japan is facing a pivotal moment in pension reform as the government prepares to revise its system for the first time in five years. With a shrinking workforce and an aging population, the pension system is under pressure, prompting new proposals that could impact millions.

Japan, China, South Korea FMs agree on future-oriented cooperation

The foreign ministers of Japan, China and South Korea have agreed to promote future-oriented cooperation in tackling common issues, and accelerate arrangements to hold a trilateral summit in Japan as early as possible. (NHK)

Third-Party Panel Releases Damning Report on Hyogo Governor Power Harassment

A third-party panel investigating allegations of power harassment against Hyogo Governor Motohiko Saito submitted its findings to the prefectural government on March 19th, concluding that ten instances of his conduct constituted workplace harassment.

Mystery Surrounds Suspect in Tachibana Assault

A recent incident involving the attack on Takashi Tachibana has raised concerns over the lack of available information about the suspect, Miyanishi. Despite the rapid flow of information in the digital age, very little has surfaced regarding his background beyond his residence and employment status.

PM Ishiba Under Fire Over 100,000 Yen Vouchers

The controversy surrounding Prime Minister Ishiba’s 100,000-yen voucher program continued to face scrutiny in the Diet on Monday, with opposition parties intensifying their criticism. Within the ruling party, concerns are mounting that Ishiba may be an electoral liability.