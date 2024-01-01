News On Japan
Struggles Continue in Noto Peninsula One Year After Earthquake

Ishikawa, Dec 24 (News On Japan) - Nearly a year has passed since the Noto Peninsula earthquake struck on New Year’s Day, leaving the region grappling with recovery efforts and compounding challenges. In Suzu City’s Otani district, residents began moving into temporary housing earlier this month, following 11 months of hardship, including additional damage from September’s torrential rains.

For many, it marks a bittersweet milestone after prolonged uncertainty. "We were worried we wouldn’t move in before the year’s end, but being here before New Year’s brings relief," said one couple.

Disaster-related deaths, caused by the stress of life changes such as extended evacuation shelter stays, have now reached an estimated 276, surpassing the 228 deaths directly caused by the earthquake. Meanwhile, the population decline, a pressing issue even before the disaster, has worsened. Over the past ten months, six heavily affected cities and towns in Noto have collectively lost around 6,300 residents.

In Wajima City’s Monzen district, the historic Sojiji Soin Temple has been deeply affected. Once home to over ten monks, the majority were forced to evacuate, leaving only three to maintain the temple on a rotational basis. The traditional New Year’s Eve bell-ringing ceremony, a cherished event, will not take place this year. "It feels lonely and surreal not to have the events we once took for granted," said Deputy Abbot Hironari Takashima.

Residents plan to gather at the temple on New Year’s Day for a memorial service to reflect on the earthquake and strengthen their sense of community. "Coming together helps us regain our strength. I hope it becomes a day to feel the bond we share," said Anri Miyashita of the Sojiji Street Cooperative.

As debris from the earthquake has gradually been cleared, the region continues to transform. Residents are using the approaching New Year’s Day to honor those lost while reaffirming their determination to rebuild. One resident reflected, "Unless our spirits are lifted, we can’t call it recovery. I wonder what the future holds for us."

Source: TBS

Year-End Chaos in Shibuya: Street Drinking, Brawls, and Ambulance Dispatches

The streets of Shibuya became a chaotic scene during the year-end party season, with excessive drinking leading to public disorder. People were found sleeping on the streets, fights broke out among groups of young revelers, and police and emergency services were frequently called to intervene.

New Japanese Passport Applications to Go Online

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has unveiled a new passport design set to be issued from March next year. The new system will allow online applications not only for renewals but also for new passport requests. Submitting an original family register certificate will no longer be required for online applications.

Future of Solar Power: Japan's Breakthrough Technology

The next generation of solar cells, known as perovskite solar panels, are ultra-thin, lightweight, and bendable. The Japanese government has set a goal of achieving the equivalent of the energy output from 20 nuclear reactors with perovskite solar cells by 2040. With their use set to expand in various locations next year, 2024 is being called "the dawn of domestic perovskite."

Record 7,000 Teachers in Japan on Leave Due to Mental Health

The number of teachers taking mental health leave reached a record high of 7,119 in the 2023 fiscal year at public schools across Japan.

Lawson Brings New Life to Rural Village With No Supermarket

A Lawson convenience store has opened in Ryujin Village, Wakayama Prefecture, bringing a much-needed lifeline to a rural community left without a supermarket. The store, which operates 24/7, was established through the passion of its owner, Atsushi Yamada, who sought to give back to the village where his grandfather was born.

Santa Drops Presents Over Southern Islands

Santa takes to the skies, delivering presents to southern islands. From the rear of an open transport aircraft, boxes equipped with parachutes descend to the ground, marked by the glow of a blue light. These deliveries, bringing joy to residents of remote islands in the South Pacific, are part of an international joint exercise involving Japan's Air Self-Defense Force since 2015.

Japan Reports 60% Rise in Non-Consensual Intercourse Cases

Japan's Ministry of Justice has released this year’s crime white paper, revealing that the number of recognized penal code offenses increased for the second consecutive year.

Suspect Nabbed Following Brutal Kitakyushu Stabbings

Police in Kitakyushu have arrested Masanori Hirahara, a 43-year-old unemployed man living near the crime scene, on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the stabbing of two junior high school students at a fast-food restaurant.

Drug Shortages Worsen as Influenza Surges Across Japan

Influenza cases in Japan have surged since early December, with a sharp increase in patient reports per medical institution. At a Towa Pharmaceutical factory in Yamagata, demand has exceeded supply despite last year’s facility expansion.

Skeleton Found in Author's 'Garbage House'

Police have arrested Takashima Nozomu, a 64-year-old author on suspicion of leaving a body in his apartment in Shinagawa, Tokyo.

Elderly Woman Stabbed at Kobe Subway Station

An elderly woman was stabbed by another woman inside Kobe’s Sannomiya subway station, leading to the suspect’s arrest at the scene on charges of attempted murder.

Japan to Accept Unusual Baby Names

Japanese 'kira-kira names,' with atypical pronunciation or meaning, could soon be partially accepted under certain conditions, according to proposed guidelines from Japan's Ministry of Justice.