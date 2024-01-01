Struggles Continue in Noto Peninsula One Year After Earthquake

Ishikawa, Dec 24 (News On Japan) - Nearly a year has passed since the Noto Peninsula earthquake struck on New Year’s Day, leaving the region grappling with recovery efforts and compounding challenges. In Suzu City’s Otani district, residents began moving into temporary housing earlier this month, following 11 months of hardship, including additional damage from September’s torrential rains.

For many, it marks a bittersweet milestone after prolonged uncertainty. "We were worried we wouldn’t move in before the year’s end, but being here before New Year’s brings relief," said one couple.

Disaster-related deaths, caused by the stress of life changes such as extended evacuation shelter stays, have now reached an estimated 276, surpassing the 228 deaths directly caused by the earthquake. Meanwhile, the population decline, a pressing issue even before the disaster, has worsened. Over the past ten months, six heavily affected cities and towns in Noto have collectively lost around 6,300 residents.

In Wajima City’s Monzen district, the historic Sojiji Soin Temple has been deeply affected. Once home to over ten monks, the majority were forced to evacuate, leaving only three to maintain the temple on a rotational basis. The traditional New Year’s Eve bell-ringing ceremony, a cherished event, will not take place this year. "It feels lonely and surreal not to have the events we once took for granted," said Deputy Abbot Hironari Takashima.

Residents plan to gather at the temple on New Year’s Day for a memorial service to reflect on the earthquake and strengthen their sense of community. "Coming together helps us regain our strength. I hope it becomes a day to feel the bond we share," said Anri Miyashita of the Sojiji Street Cooperative.

As debris from the earthquake has gradually been cleared, the region continues to transform. Residents are using the approaching New Year’s Day to honor those lost while reaffirming their determination to rebuild. One resident reflected, "Unless our spirits are lifted, we can’t call it recovery. I wonder what the future holds for us."

