Serial Cyanide Killer Chisako Kakehi Dies in Custody

OSAKA, Dec 27 (News On Japan) - Chisako Kakehi, 78, who was on death row for poisoning three men with cyanide compounds, has died while in custody, according to reports. Authorities believe she may have died of natural causes.

Kakehi, 78, was convicted of murdering her husband, Isao Kakehi, 75 at the time, by lacing his drink with cyanide shortly after their marriage in 2014. She inherited several million yen from her husband’s estate.

In an earlier interview, Kakehi denied the allegations, stating, "I understand people think I killed them, but I did not. Living with the guilt of murder is not something I would ever welcome. I only want to live a happy life." She added, "If I were involved in such a crime, I would rather bite my tongue and die."

Beyond her husband's case, Kakehi faced charges related to the deaths of several former partners. Before marrying Isao, she had been involved with other men, many of whom died under suspicious circumstances. In court, she was accused of poisoning four men with cyanide, resulting in three fatalities. Her death sentence was finalized in 2021.

Kakehi's health reportedly declined during her detention. On December 26th, she was transported from Osaka Detention Center to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. According to sources, her death is believed to be due to illness.

In another recorded interview, she commented, "If poison were found in a two-person household, naturally, I’d be the first suspect. Even a child would understand that. I’ve wanted to live a good life, free from suspicion. It shocked me when the police wouldn't listen to me."

Kakehi was a central figure in Japan's criminal history, with her case widely referred to as the "cyanide serial murders."

