Happiness Ritual at Osaka Shrine: Laughing for 20 Minutes to Welcome the New Year

OSAKA, Dec 26 (News On Japan) - In Higashi-Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture, the annual year-end "Laughter Ritual" took place on December 23rd at Hirano Shrine. The event, held to cast away distractions and welcome blessings for the New Year, has become a cherished tradition.

"Wa-ha-ha-ha..."

Amidst the chilly winds, the grounds of Hirano Shrine echoed with the hearty laughter of priests and visitors alike.

The "Laughter Ritual" is based on a myth in which gods laughed loudly to summon Amaterasu Omikami. This year-end event serves to reflect on the past year and wish for happiness in the coming one.

One visitor shared, "I made sure to clear my schedule to come here. Laughing for 20 minutes made me feel so warm." Another remarked, "It was amazing. This year was full of laughter, and I felt truly happy."

Participants joined in laughter for a full 20 minutes, expressing their hopes for a joyous New Year.

