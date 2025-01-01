Shibuya Flooded with Partygoers

News On Japan
TOKYO, Jul 14 (News On Japan) - In Tokyo’s Shibuya district, the issue of people drinking alcohol outside convenience stores—known as “konbini drinking”—has already erupted into a full-fledged summer spectacle. Foreign visitors have begun gathering in Center Gai, bottles in hand, despite a ban on nighttime street drinking in place since October 2024.

On July 10th, as a sudden downpour eased around 8 p.m., foreign tourists began assembling in front of a convenience store in Shibuya’s Center Gai. Many were holding wine bottles and began drinking on-site. The group soon grew to around 20 people, completely blocking the store’s entrance.

Under the current rules, nighttime street drinking is banned around Shibuya Station. This summer marks the first since those regulations came into effect.

When interviewed, one foreign man insisted, “This is OK. This is a convenience store, not a road. We’re not drinking on the road. No beer.” But once the group dispersed, the ground was left littered with empty bottles and cans.

The late-night drinking continued past 1 a.m. In some cases, groups spilled out into the street, making noise, while others—mostly Japanese—sat on private property and drank.

One woman drinking in a building lot protested, “This isn’t the street! This is different! That’s the street over there!”

Another woman, approached by a Fuji TV reporter, responded: “Is this really Fuji TV? We drink in bars too, but we don’t get this drunk. This is great value! Drinking at a bar costs thousands of yen, but here I get this drunk for just 300 yen!”

Some women said they missed the last train and decided to drink there. Complaints have reportedly been pouring in from nearby buildings about such behavior.

When confronted about the street drinking ban, one woman replied, “I know. But this isn’t the street! That is! So technically, I’m not drinking on the street.” When asked if she understood it was still prohibited, she answered, “Sorry… I’ll take it with me. It’s fine if we don’t litter. It’s just hydration, right? I’m just trying to live how I want. You only live once!”

The following morning, the aftermath remained. The owner of a nearby restaurant remarked, “People don’t follow the rules. Even smoking on the street is prohibited, but today again, I found about 30 cigarette butts on the building stairs.”

The Shibuya Center Gai Shopping District Promotion Association, which cleans the streets every morning, has been campaigning to eliminate street drinking. Chairman Tatsuji Suzuki said, “When people come to Shibuya and see others drinking, they might think it’s allowed. That’s why it’s important for tour operators to inform visitors in advance and make proper announcements.”

Source: FNN

