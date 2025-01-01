News On Japan
Man Killed by Bear Attack While Delivering Newspapers in Hokkaido

HOKKAIDO, Jul 14 (News On Japan) - A 52-year-old newspaper deliveryman was killed in the early hours of July 12th after being attacked by a bear in a residential area of Fukushima Town, Hokkaido.

According to a witness, "He was first bitten over there and dragged away, then pulled into the thicket. He was screaming and being dragged by the arm."

The victim, identified as deliveryman Kenki Sato, was attacked while working his newspaper route around dawn. He was dragged into nearby brush by the bear, where he was later found unresponsive. He had sustained multiple lacerations and bite wounds, particularly to his abdomen, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His employer said, "He was a dedicated and dependable worker who never missed a day. He was an important part of our delivery team."

A bear had also been spotted wandering a residential neighborhood in the same town on July 10th, but authorities have yet to confirm whether it was the same animal.

The bear believed to have attacked Sato is estimated to be about 1.5 meters in length and is thought to still be hiding nearby. Local authorities plan to capture and euthanize the bear once it is located.

Source: FNN

