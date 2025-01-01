News On Japan
Society

Home of Aum Shinrikyo Founder’s Widow Searched, Millions of Yen Found

SAITAMA, Jul 17 (News On Japan) - Saitama Prefectural Police have discovered several million yen in cash during a search of the home shared by the wife and second son of Chizuo Matsumoto, the former Aum Shinrikyo cult leader who was executed in 2018, according to interviews with people involved in the investigation.

In March, the Public Security Intelligence Agency attempted to conduct an inspection of the apartment in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture, where Matsumoto’s wife and second son live. However, the inspection was refused.

Following this refusal, Saitama police conducted a search of the premises in April on suspicion of violating the Act on the Control of Organizations, based on a report from the Public Security Intelligence Agency. During the search, police uncovered several million yen in cash inside the apartment.

Inspections targeting the residences of family members of Matsumoto are said to be highly unusual.

Authorities are also investigating reports that Aleph, a successor group to Aum Shinrikyo, is positioning Matsumoto’s second son as its next leader. The origin of the discovered cash is now under close scrutiny by the Public Security Intelligence Agency.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Pro Golf Tournament Canceled After Bear Sighting

A professional women’s golf tournament scheduled to begin on July 17th in Miyagi Prefecture was canceled after a bear was spotted on the course, as bear-related incidents continue to mount in northern Japan.

No Winner Chosen for the 173rd Akutagawa Prize

For the first time in 27 years, since the 118th prize in 1998, both the Akutagawa Prize and Naoki Prize were left without a recipient, marking only the sixth instance in the prize’s history that such a decision has been made.

Host Club Owner First in Japan Arrested Over Debt Collection

A host club operator in Nagoya has been arrested for allegedly threatening a female customer at her home in an attempt to collect about 1 million yen in unpaid club bills. This marks the first such arrest in Japan following the enforcement of revised regulations on the adult entertainment industry.

Nissan to Shut Down Oppama Plant in 2027

Nissan Motor announced on the evening of July 15th that it will end vehicle production at its key Oppama Plant in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, by the end of fiscal 2027. Company President Ivan Espinosa held a press conference at 5 p.m. to explain the decision.

Late-Night Crowd of Train Photographers Causes Chaos

About 300 railway enthusiasts gathered near JR Ōmiya Station in Saitama City around 3 a.m. on July 13th, creating chaos that escalated to the point of police intervention.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Home of Aum Shinrikyo Founder’s Widow Searched, Millions of Yen Found

Saitama Prefectural Police have discovered several million yen in cash during a search of the home shared by the wife and second son of Chizuo Matsumoto, the former Aum Shinrikyo cult leader who was executed in 2018, according to interviews with people involved in the investigation.

Silk Craft Continues in Rural Shiga

In Nagahama, Shiga Prefecture, a traditional thread-spinning craft used to produce strings for the koto and shamisen continues to be practiced using silk drawn directly from cocoons.

Shibuya Flooded with Partygoers

In Tokyo’s Shibuya district, the issue of people drinking alcohol outside convenience stores—known as “konbini drinking”—has already erupted into a full-fledged summer spectacle. Foreign visitors have begun gathering in Center Gai, bottles in hand, despite a ban on nighttime street drinking in place since October 2024.

Man Killed by Bear Attack While Delivering Newspapers in Hokkaido

A 52-year-old newspaper deliveryman was killed in the early hours of July 12th after being attacked by a bear in a residential area of Fukushima Town, Hokkaido.

Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Stabbing Woman at Shinjuku Tower Condo

A Tokyo court has sentenced Manabu Wakui to 15 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of a woman on the grounds of a high-rise condominium in Shinjuku Ward in May 2024. The Tokyo District Court ruled that Wakui carried out the attack to satisfy a personal grudge without first exhausting legal channels, stating that his actions could not be justified as revenge.

Chinese Man in Handcuffs and Wheelchair Sues Osaka Police over Forced Interrogation

A Chinese man detained at an Osaka police facility has filed a lawsuit against the Osaka Prefectural Government, claiming that he was forcibly taken to an interrogation room despite refusing to participate and had his right to remain silent violated.

First Vending Machine with Surveillance Camera Installed Japanese Mall

A vending machine equipped with a surveillance camera has been installed inside Aeon Mall Kyoto Katsuragawa as part of a new agreement between the Kyoto Minami Police Station and the mall operator to deter criminal activity and enhance regional security.

55-Year-Old Man Arrested for Placing Stones on Railway Tracks

A 55-year-old company employee has been arrested for allegedly placing stones on the tracks of the Meitetsu Komaki Line in Komaki, Aichi Prefecture, disrupting train operations.