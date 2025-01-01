Home of Aum Shinrikyo Founder’s Widow Searched, Millions of Yen Found

SAITAMA, Jul 17 (News On Japan) - Saitama Prefectural Police have discovered several million yen in cash during a search of the home shared by the wife and second son of Chizuo Matsumoto, the former Aum Shinrikyo cult leader who was executed in 2018, according to interviews with people involved in the investigation.

In March, the Public Security Intelligence Agency attempted to conduct an inspection of the apartment in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture, where Matsumoto’s wife and second son live. However, the inspection was refused.

Following this refusal, Saitama police conducted a search of the premises in April on suspicion of violating the Act on the Control of Organizations, based on a report from the Public Security Intelligence Agency. During the search, police uncovered several million yen in cash inside the apartment.

Inspections targeting the residences of family members of Matsumoto are said to be highly unusual.

Authorities are also investigating reports that Aleph, a successor group to Aum Shinrikyo, is positioning Matsumoto’s second son as its next leader. The origin of the discovered cash is now under close scrutiny by the Public Security Intelligence Agency.

Source: TBS