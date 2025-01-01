55-Year-Old Man Arrested for Placing Stones on Railway Tracks

AICHI, Jul 11 (News On Japan) - A 55-year-old company employee has been arrested for allegedly placing stones on the tracks of the Meitetsu Komaki Line in Komaki, Aichi Prefecture, disrupting train operations.

The suspect, Hiroshi Tokita, a resident of Inuyama, Aichi Prefecture, was arrested on suspicion of endangering train traffic and forcible obstruction of business.

According to police, Tokita is suspected of placing stones on the tracks near Kuboisshiki-Higashi in Komaki in May this year, causing a train to strike the stones and make an emergency stop.

Tokita has admitted to the allegations, telling investigators, "There is no mistake."

No injuries were reported among the passengers. However, the train's front-mounted obstacle guard, designed to prevent derailments and damage from track obstructions, was damaged.

Police said four similar incidents occurred in the area between March and May, and they are investigating Tokita's possible involvement and motives.

Source: Nagoya TV News