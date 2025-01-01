News On Japan
55-Year-Old Man Arrested for Placing Stones on Railway Tracks

AICHI, Jul 11 (News On Japan) - A 55-year-old company employee has been arrested for allegedly placing stones on the tracks of the Meitetsu Komaki Line in Komaki, Aichi Prefecture, disrupting train operations.

The suspect, Hiroshi Tokita, a resident of Inuyama, Aichi Prefecture, was arrested on suspicion of endangering train traffic and forcible obstruction of business.

According to police, Tokita is suspected of placing stones on the tracks near Kuboisshiki-Higashi in Komaki in May this year, causing a train to strike the stones and make an emergency stop.

Tokita has admitted to the allegations, telling investigators, "There is no mistake."

No injuries were reported among the passengers. However, the train's front-mounted obstacle guard, designed to prevent derailments and damage from track obstructions, was damaged.

Police said four similar incidents occurred in the area between March and May, and they are investigating Tokita's possible involvement and motives.

Source: Nagoya TV News

POPULAR NEWS

Hermes Birkin Breaks Record as Japanese Collector Pays 1.47 Billion Yen

A first-generation Hermes Birkin bag has been sold at a Paris auction for approximately 1.47 billion yen, marking the highest price ever paid for a handbag. The winning bidder was a Japanese collector, and the sale was held by Sotheby’s.

Japan to Tighten Rules for Foreign License Conversion

The National Police Agency has announced a plan to tighten regulations on converting foreign driver's licenses to Japanese licenses—a process known as "gaimen kirikae"—by no longer allowing short-term visitors such as tourists to apply.

Massive Swarm of Dragonflies Terrifies Locals in Fukushima

A sudden swarm of dragonflies blanketed the skies over a residential area in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, stunning local residents and prompting reactions ranging from unease to delight.

Japan Deploys Osprey to New Saga Base

The Ground Self-Defense Force has deployed its first V-22 Osprey to a newly opened base in Saga, with all 17 aircraft to be relocated from Chiba by mid-August as part of Japan’s shift to strengthen defense in the southwest region.

UNESCO Sides with Japan on Gunkanjima Heritage Dispute

Japan’s position on its handling of World Cultural Heritage sites, including Gunkanjima (Battleship Island) in Nagasaki City, has been upheld by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which rejected South Korea’s demand for a renewed review of Japan’s efforts.

MORE Society NEWS

One-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Hit by Mother’s Car

A one-year-old girl died after being struck by a car driven by her mother in Nagasaki City on Thursday morning.

Two Women Arrested for Stealing 130,000 Yen from Drunk Man’s ATM

Two women have been arrested by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police on suspicion of stealing 130,000 yen in cash by using a drunken man's bank card at an ATM in Tokyo's Taito Ward.

Emperor Plays Viola at State Banquet, Celebrates Japan-Mongolia Ties

The Emperor and Empress, currently on an official visit to Mongolia as state guests, attended a banquet hosted by the country’s president and first lady, where the Emperor performed music alongside a traditional Mongolian horsehead fiddle orchestra.

Man Arrested After Student Injured by Rope Strung Across Road

A part-time worker has been arrested in connection with an attempted murder incident in Habikino, Osaka Prefecture, where a rope was strung across a road, causing a university student to crash and suffer injuries. Surveillance footage captured the entire act.

Unexploded Bomb Found at Former Ryukyu Royal Residence

An unexploded bomb found last month at the former Nakagusuku Palace site in Shuri, Naha City—once the residence of the Ryukyu Kingdom’s crown prince and now undergoing restoration alongside Shuri Castle—was safely disposed of on July 6th.

Wild Boar Family of Over 20 Piglets Crosses Road in Iwate

As the sun had fully set around 7:30 p.m., an unexpected obstacle appeared on a mountain road in Takizawa City, Iwate Prefecture: a large family of wild boars.

Traditional Dance Opens Month-Long Festival in Kyoto

The month-long Gion Festival in Kyoto began with the ceremonial rite known as Kippu-iri no Gi, held in the Nagatakehoko district to pray for the festival's safe proceedings.