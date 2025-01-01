Silk Craft Continues in Rural Shiga

SHIGA, Jul 16 (News On Japan) - In Nagahama, Shiga Prefecture, a traditional thread-spinning craft used to produce strings for the koto and shamisen continues to be practiced using silk drawn directly from cocoons.

At a workshop in the Oto district of Kinomoto in Nagahama, workers expertly draw out fine silk threads from cocoons boiled in hot water, winding the threads together onto wooden frames.

The craft is said to have a history of about 1,200 years in this area. While some 70 households once engaged in the practice, the spread of synthetic fibers has reduced the number to just one remaining workshop.

Instruments made with this hand-drawn silk, such as the koto and shamisen, are valued by musicians for their unique tones and continue to attract devoted fans.

The thread-spinning will continue through the end of July.

Source: YOMIURI