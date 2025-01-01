News On Japan
Society

Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Stabbing Woman at Shinjuku Tower Condo

TOKYO, Jul 14 (News On Japan) - A Tokyo court has sentenced Manabu Wakui to 15 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of a woman on the grounds of a high-rise condominium in Shinjuku Ward in May 2024. The Tokyo District Court ruled that Wakui carried out the attack to satisfy a personal grudge without first exhausting legal channels, stating that his actions could not be justified as revenge.

During the trial, the defense argued that the victim had led Wakui to believe they would marry if he devoted his life to her, and that he incurred significant debt after placing expensive orders at a hostess club she ran. The defense had sought an 11-year sentence, but the court rejected this, concluding that the motive did not warrant leniency.

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Typhoon Makes Landfall in Hokkaido for First Time in Nine Years

Typhoon No. 5 made landfall near Cape Erimo in Hokkaido in the early hours of July 15th, marking the first time in nine years that a typhoon has struck the northernmost of Japan’s main islands.

Japan's Ruling Bloc Faces Tough Battle to Keep Majority

The ruling coalition is facing an increasingly difficult battle to retain its majority in Japan’s House of Councillors, according to a mid-campaign opinion poll by FNN ahead of the July 20th election. Meanwhile, the minor party Sanseitō is showing strong momentum and could see a significant boost in its number of seats.

Man Killed by Bear Attack While Delivering Newspapers in Hokkaido

A 52-year-old newspaper deliveryman was killed in the early hours of July 12th after being attacked by a bear in a residential area of Fukushima Town, Hokkaido.

Illegal Outdoor Bathing Spot in Niseko Forced to Close

A hot spring inn in the popular resort area of Niseko, Hokkaido, has been forced to suspend operations at one of its baths after an unauthorized open-air bath was found to have been built near its hot spring source.

Hermes Birkin Breaks Record as Japanese Collector Pays 1.47 Billion Yen

A first-generation Hermes Birkin bag has been sold at a Paris auction for approximately 1.47 billion yen, marking the highest price ever paid for a handbag. The winning bidder was a Japanese collector, and the sale was held by Sotheby’s.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Shibuya Flooded with Partygoers

In Tokyo’s Shibuya district, the issue of people drinking alcohol outside convenience stores—known as “konbini drinking”—has already erupted into a full-fledged summer spectacle. Foreign visitors have begun gathering in Center Gai, bottles in hand, despite a ban on nighttime street drinking in place since October 2024.

Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Stabbing Woman at Shinjuku Tower Condo

A Tokyo court has sentenced Manabu Wakui to 15 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of a woman on the grounds of a high-rise condominium in Shinjuku Ward in May 2024. The Tokyo District Court ruled that Wakui carried out the attack to satisfy a personal grudge without first exhausting legal channels, stating that his actions could not be justified as revenge.

Chinese Man in Handcuffs and Wheelchair Sues Osaka Police over Forced Interrogation

A Chinese man detained at an Osaka police facility has filed a lawsuit against the Osaka Prefectural Government, claiming that he was forcibly taken to an interrogation room despite refusing to participate and had his right to remain silent violated.

First Vending Machine with Surveillance Camera Installed Japanese Mall

A vending machine equipped with a surveillance camera has been installed inside Aeon Mall Kyoto Katsuragawa as part of a new agreement between the Kyoto Minami Police Station and the mall operator to deter criminal activity and enhance regional security.

55-Year-Old Man Arrested for Placing Stones on Railway Tracks

A 55-year-old company employee has been arrested for allegedly placing stones on the tracks of the Meitetsu Komaki Line in Komaki, Aichi Prefecture, disrupting train operations.

One-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Hit by Mother’s Car

A one-year-old girl died after being struck by a car driven by her mother in Nagasaki City on Thursday morning.

Massive Swarm of Dragonflies Terrifies Locals in Fukushima

A sudden swarm of dragonflies blanketed the skies over a residential area in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, stunning local residents and prompting reactions ranging from unease to delight.

Two Women Arrested for Stealing 130,000 Yen from Drunk Man’s ATM

Two women have been arrested by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police on suspicion of stealing 130,000 yen in cash by using a drunken man's bank card at an ATM in Tokyo's Taito Ward.