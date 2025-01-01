Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Stabbing Woman at Shinjuku Tower Condo

TOKYO, Jul 14 (News On Japan) - A Tokyo court has sentenced Manabu Wakui to 15 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of a woman on the grounds of a high-rise condominium in Shinjuku Ward in May 2024. The Tokyo District Court ruled that Wakui carried out the attack to satisfy a personal grudge without first exhausting legal channels, stating that his actions could not be justified as revenge.

During the trial, the defense argued that the victim had led Wakui to believe they would marry if he devoted his life to her, and that he incurred significant debt after placing expensive orders at a hostess club she ran. The defense had sought an 11-year sentence, but the court rejected this, concluding that the motive did not warrant leniency.

Source: テレ東BIZ