News On Japan
Society

First Vending Machine with Surveillance Camera Installed Japanese Mall

KYOTO, Jul 13 (News On Japan) - A vending machine equipped with a surveillance camera has been installed inside Aeon Mall Kyoto Katsuragawa as part of a new agreement between the Kyoto Minami Police Station and the mall operator to deter criminal activity and enhance regional security.

Reporter Taiga Kiritoshi noted that "if you look closely, you'll see a security camera mounted alongside the rows of drinks."

According to police, roughly 70 percent of crimes in the Minami precinct are theft-related incidents such as shoplifting and bicycle theft, many of which occur in large shopping complexes. Authorities hope the presence of the vending machine will serve as a deterrent.

While around 220 vending machines with built-in cameras have already been installed across Japan, mostly in parks and on streets, this marks the first time such a machine has been installed inside a shopping mall in the country.

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Illegal Outdoor Bathing Spot in Niseko Forced to Close

A hot spring inn in the popular resort area of Niseko, Hokkaido, has been forced to suspend operations at one of its baths after an unauthorized open-air bath was found to have been built near its hot spring source.

Hermes Birkin Breaks Record as Japanese Collector Pays 1.47 Billion Yen

A first-generation Hermes Birkin bag has been sold at a Paris auction for approximately 1.47 billion yen, marking the highest price ever paid for a handbag. The winning bidder was a Japanese collector, and the sale was held by Sotheby’s.

Japan to Tighten Rules for Foreign License Conversion

The National Police Agency has announced a plan to tighten regulations on converting foreign driver's licenses to Japanese licenses—a process known as "gaimen kirikae"—by no longer allowing short-term visitors such as tourists to apply.

Massive Swarm of Dragonflies Terrifies Locals in Fukushima

A sudden swarm of dragonflies blanketed the skies over a residential area in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, stunning local residents and prompting reactions ranging from unease to delight.

Japan Deploys Osprey to New Saga Base

The Ground Self-Defense Force has deployed its first V-22 Osprey to a newly opened base in Saga, with all 17 aircraft to be relocated from Chiba by mid-August as part of Japan’s shift to strengthen defense in the southwest region.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Chinese Man in Handcuffs and Wheelchair Sues Osaka Police over Forced Interrogation

A Chinese man detained at an Osaka police facility has filed a lawsuit against the Osaka Prefectural Government, claiming that he was forcibly taken to an interrogation room despite refusing to participate and had his right to remain silent violated.

First Vending Machine with Surveillance Camera Installed Japanese Mall

A vending machine equipped with a surveillance camera has been installed inside Aeon Mall Kyoto Katsuragawa as part of a new agreement between the Kyoto Minami Police Station and the mall operator to deter criminal activity and enhance regional security.

55-Year-Old Man Arrested for Placing Stones on Railway Tracks

A 55-year-old company employee has been arrested for allegedly placing stones on the tracks of the Meitetsu Komaki Line in Komaki, Aichi Prefecture, disrupting train operations.

One-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Hit by Mother’s Car

A one-year-old girl died after being struck by a car driven by her mother in Nagasaki City on Thursday morning.

Massive Swarm of Dragonflies Terrifies Locals in Fukushima

A sudden swarm of dragonflies blanketed the skies over a residential area in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, stunning local residents and prompting reactions ranging from unease to delight.

Two Women Arrested for Stealing 130,000 Yen from Drunk Man’s ATM

Two women have been arrested by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police on suspicion of stealing 130,000 yen in cash by using a drunken man's bank card at an ATM in Tokyo's Taito Ward.

Emperor Plays Viola at State Banquet, Celebrates Japan-Mongolia Ties

The Emperor and Empress, currently on an official visit to Mongolia as state guests, attended a banquet hosted by the country’s president and first lady, where the Emperor performed music alongside a traditional Mongolian horsehead fiddle orchestra.

Man Arrested After Student Injured by Rope Strung Across Road

A part-time worker has been arrested in connection with an attempted murder incident in Habikino, Osaka Prefecture, where a rope was strung across a road, causing a university student to crash and suffer injuries. Surveillance footage captured the entire act.