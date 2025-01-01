First Vending Machine with Surveillance Camera Installed Japanese Mall

KYOTO, Jul 13 (News On Japan) - A vending machine equipped with a surveillance camera has been installed inside Aeon Mall Kyoto Katsuragawa as part of a new agreement between the Kyoto Minami Police Station and the mall operator to deter criminal activity and enhance regional security.

Reporter Taiga Kiritoshi noted that "if you look closely, you'll see a security camera mounted alongside the rows of drinks."

According to police, roughly 70 percent of crimes in the Minami precinct are theft-related incidents such as shoplifting and bicycle theft, many of which occur in large shopping complexes. Authorities hope the presence of the vending machine will serve as a deterrent.

While around 220 vending machines with built-in cameras have already been installed across Japan, mostly in parks and on streets, this marks the first time such a machine has been installed inside a shopping mall in the country.

Source: YOMIURI