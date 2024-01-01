Countdown to the New Year: Best Times to Visit Shrines for ‘Hatsumode’

TOKYO, Dec 26 (News On Japan) - With only a week left until the New Year, people are preparing for "hatsumode," the tradition of visiting a shrine or temple for the first time in the year. However, the first three days of January see heavy crowds at popular spots. Strategic planning around timing and location can help avoid congestion and make for a quieter visit.

Data from a smartphone app tracking visitors to Sensoji Temple shows that peak crowds occur just after midnight and around midday on January 1st–3rd. Similarly, Jakuzure Shrine in Tokyo reports long queues from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with additional early morning crowds on January 1st. To avoid these peak times, shrine officials suggest visiting early on January 3rd, ideally between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. For 2025, larger crowds are expected as it is the Year of the Snake, a zodiac sign that draws more visitors every 12 years. Early visits are strongly recommended.

Kyoto offers tools for managing crowds, including the “Kyoto Sightseeing Comfort Map,” which predicts congestion levels in popular areas by inputting dates, times, and weather conditions. Live camera feeds at major sites like Fushimi Inari Taisha also provide real-time updates, making planning more convenient.

Some temples, such as Zojoji Temple in Tokyo, have introduced cashless systems like PayPay for offerings and amulet purchases. This change reduces congestion caused by people seeking change for coins and lessens the administrative burden of handling cash donations.

Experts note that hatsumode is traditionally completed by January 7th in Kanto and January 14th in Kansai. For those unable to visit during this time, February 3rd (Risshun) is an alternative.

