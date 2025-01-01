Kansai Airport Cracks Down on Counterfeit Goods

OSAKA, Mar 10 (News On Japan) - Osaka Customs has urged travelers using Kansai Airport to be cautious of counterfeit goods that infringe on intellectual property rights and has called for information sharing on such items.

According to Osaka Customs, a significant number of seized counterfeit goods last year were discovered at customs checkpoints within Kansai Airport.

Authorities are warning travelers about counterfeit brand-name bags, wallets, and shoes, which violate intellectual property rights.

Airport staff have also been asked to report any suspected counterfeit goods they come across.

Miyashita, deputy director of the Kansai Airport Customs Branch, stated: "Recently, counterfeit items such as cosmetics and water filter cartridges have been circulating, posing potential health and safety risks."

Osaka Customs advises consumers to use only official websites when shopping online.

Source: ABCTVnews