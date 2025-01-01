Abandoned Hospital Becomes Haunted Hotspot

NIIGATA, Mar 12 (News On Japan) - An abandoned hospital in Itoigawa, Niigata Prefecture, has become a popular destination for ghost hunters, causing concern among local residents. The former Himekawa Hospital, which closed in 2007 due to financial struggles, has been vandalized, with broken windows, graffiti, and frequent trespassing.

Footprints in the snow lead up to the hospital's entrance—despite no one officially being inside.

"It feels like a haunted house, and I can't take it anymore," said Haruo Arai, former head of the Ono district. "Apparently, it's even featured in videos of haunted locations across Japan."

Overgrown vegetation covers the building’s walls, while shattered glass and graffiti litter the premises. The entrance doors are broken, and inexplicably, a fire extinguisher hangs from the blinds in one of the windows.

The site is just a three-minute walk from JR Himekawa Station, with National Route 148 running directly in front of it. It was built in 1987 with local funding but struggled financially due to a shortage of doctors. Burdened with more than 2 billion yen in debt, it shut down in 2007.

More than 15 years after its closure, the abandoned hospital has become a source of distress for local residents. The structure has been repeatedly vandalized, with broken windows, scattered furniture, and extensive graffiti. Footprints suggest that trespassers frequently enter the premises.

"Whether there are 'No Trespassing' signs or not, people just go in as they please," a local resident said. "Sometimes, we hear glass shattering at two or three in the morning."

Videos uploaded to social media under the name "Himekawa Hospital" show footage from inside the building, often labeling it "Japan’s scariest haunted spot."

The issue goes beyond mere trespassing. In 2021, a fire broke out at the site, prompting a major emergency response.

"Crime is getting worse here. Honestly, we just want the hospital torn down," a resident said. "Everyone around here feels the same way."

However, the hospital's vast land is divided among multiple owners, and the corporation that once managed the facility has effectively dissolved. This has left residents seeking action from the city.

"The city says it can't intervene because it’s private property," Arai explained.

When asked about plans for demolition or repurposing, the Itoigawa city government responded: "The city does not own the land or building, so we are unable to take action. We have no plans to repurpose the former Himekawa Hospital." Instead, authorities have increased police patrols and assisted landowners in installing protective fencing to deter trespassers.

According to attorney Sho Kyorai of Hashimoto Law Office, trespassers could face legal consequences.

"Even if a building is abandoned, entering despite warning signs could be considered unlawful entry. If no clear property manager is found, violators may be prosecuted under minor offense laws," Kyorai said.

Source: FNN