Fukuoka Airport to Open Major Complex With Travel-Themed Shopping and Hotel

FUKUOKA, Mar 08 (News On Japan) - Fukuoka Airport is set to undergo a major transformation with the addition of a large-scale commercial complex, announced on March 5th. The new facility, scheduled to open in the summer of 2027, will enhance the airport’s role as a gateway to both domestic and international destinations.

"This will truly be a year of growth," said Fukuoka International Airport President Shinji Tagawa.

The new complex will be built between the domestic terminal’s multi-level parking structure and the main terminal building. Standing 11 stories tall, the first four floors will serve as a commercial area, seamlessly connected to the domestic terminal.

With the addition of 180 new stores, the combined total will reach approximately 270, making it one of the largest retail hubs among Japan’s airports.

The concept of the new shopping and entertainment area is a "traveling airport," allowing visitors to experience both the local charm of Fukuoka and the global atmosphere of Asia while inside the terminal.

The upper floors, from the fifth to the eleventh, will house the Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel, offering 165 rooms. Guests will be able to enjoy unique airport views, with direct sightlines of the runways and aircraft.

Construction of the complex will begin next month, with the grand opening planned for the summer of 2027.

Source: KBC

