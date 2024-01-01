Lawson Brings New Life to Rural Village With No Supermarket

Wakayama, Dec 23 (News On Japan) - A Lawson convenience store has opened in Ryujin Village, Wakayama Prefecture, bringing a much-needed lifeline to a rural community left without a supermarket. The store, which operates 24/7, was established through the passion of its owner, Atsushi Yamada, who sought to give back to the village where his grandfather was born.

For local residents, the store has become more than a place to shop, offering fresh produce and essential items that save them lengthy trips to other towns.

The store has also transformed into a community hub. A spacious eat-in area encourages social interaction among residents, fostering a sense of connection in a village where nearly half the population is over 65. Customers come not only to buy groceries but also to meet friends and unwind.

Yamada personally sources fresh vegetables, meat, and fish to supplement Lawson’s regular inventory, catering to local tastes and needs. Popular features include the all-you-can-pack vegetable section and locally sourced products like dried sea bream, which have gained strong customer support.

The convenience store has also created economic opportunities for local farmers, who supply fresh produce, and for older residents, who now have new job prospects. As a hub for both locals and tourists, the store plays a vital role in sustaining the village’s economy and spirit.

Two months since its opening, the store has seen steady sales. Yamada remains committed to ensuring its success, emphasizing that sustainability and continued service to the community are his priorities.

Source: MBS