Co-pilot Vomits on Plane Just Before Departure

TOKYO, Jan 18 (News On Japan) - A Japan Airlines (JAL) international flight faced a major delay after one of its pilots was found to have consumed alcohol exceeding the allowable limits the night before departure. Investigations by FNN have revealed conflicting accounts between JAL and the pilot involved regarding the decision to proceed with the flight.

On December 1, 2024, the flight in question—JAL774, traveling from Melbourne, Australia, to Narita, Japan—was delayed by three hours and eleven minutes. The pilot (59) and co-pilot (56) reportedly consumed three bottles of red wine the night before. On the day of the flight, alcohol was detected during pre-flight checks, leading to the delay.

JAL had previously stated that the flight's co-pilot claimed the alcohol detection was a "false positive," which influenced their decision to allow the flight to proceed. However, subsequent investigations revealed that during hearings with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism, the co-pilot denied ever making such claims.

JAL acknowledged this discrepancy, stating, "It is possible that the facts were not fully verified."

Further reports indicate that the co-pilot vomited aboard the aircraft, prompting cabin crew to express concerns to headquarters about the co-pilot's ability to operate the flight safely. Despite multiple warnings from crew members, JAL proceeded with the flight, exposing shortcomings in its decision-making processes.

This incident has raised serious questions about JAL’s operational protocols and the apparent dismissal of on-the-ground safety concerns, emphasizing the need for stricter alcohol policies and comprehensive pre-flight checks.

Source: FNN