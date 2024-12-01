News On Japan
Society

Co-pilot Vomits on Plane Just Before Departure

TOKYO, Jan 18 (News On Japan) - A Japan Airlines (JAL) international flight faced a major delay after one of its pilots was found to have consumed alcohol exceeding the allowable limits the night before departure. Investigations by FNN have revealed conflicting accounts between JAL and the pilot involved regarding the decision to proceed with the flight.

On December 1, 2024, the flight in question—JAL774, traveling from Melbourne, Australia, to Narita, Japan—was delayed by three hours and eleven minutes. The pilot (59) and co-pilot (56) reportedly consumed three bottles of red wine the night before. On the day of the flight, alcohol was detected during pre-flight checks, leading to the delay.

JAL had previously stated that the flight's co-pilot claimed the alcohol detection was a "false positive," which influenced their decision to allow the flight to proceed. However, subsequent investigations revealed that during hearings with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism, the co-pilot denied ever making such claims.

JAL acknowledged this discrepancy, stating, "It is possible that the facts were not fully verified."

Further reports indicate that the co-pilot vomited aboard the aircraft, prompting cabin crew to express concerns to headquarters about the co-pilot's ability to operate the flight safely. Despite multiple warnings from crew members, JAL proceeded with the flight, exposing shortcomings in its decision-making processes.

This incident has raised serious questions about JAL’s operational protocols and the apparent dismissal of on-the-ground safety concerns, emphasizing the need for stricter alcohol policies and comprehensive pre-flight checks.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Tokyo Cedar Pollen Season Starts Record Early Since 1985

Cedar pollen dispersal in Tokyo began on January 8th, marking the earliest start since monitoring began in 1985, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

Man Rescued After Tree Collision at Niigata Ski Resort

A snowboarder in his 50s was dramatically rescued two hours after colliding with a tree at a Niigata ski resort, with the tense and timely operation captured on camera.

Nintendo to Launch Switch 2 in 2025, Teaser Video Released

Nintendo announced on January 16th that it will release the successor to the Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch 2, sometime in 2025.

Avalanche in Aomori: Foreign Skiers Involved, One Injured

An avalanche occurred near a ski resort in Ajigasawa, Aomori Prefecture, involving 13 people, mostly foreign tourists. All were safely evacuated, with one person sustaining minor injuries.

Japanese Lunar Lander Resilience Launched From Kennedy Space Center

A rocket carrying the lunar lander developed by Japanese space venture ispace was successfully launched from the Kennedy Space Center in the United States.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Co-pilot Vomits on Plane Just Before Departure

A Japan Airlines (JAL) international flight faced a major delay after one of its pilots was found to have consumed alcohol exceeding the allowable limits the night before departure. Investigations by FNN have revealed conflicting accounts between JAL and the pilot involved regarding the decision to proceed with the flight.

Kobe's 1995 Earthquake Captured on 8mm Video

At 5:46 a.m. on January 17, 1995, a powerful earthquake struck Kobe, leaving widespread devastation in its wake. Taisuke Matsuzaki, a city official at the time, began documenting the aftermath using an 8mm video camera.

Tokyo Allocates 4.7 Billion Yen to Support Security Camera Installation in 2025 Budget

In response to a surge in home robbery incidents across the Kanto region, Tokyo has announced plans to allocate 4.7 billion yen in its fiscal 2025 budget to support the installation of home security cameras.

Empress Emerita Publishes 466 Unreleased Poems

A poetry collection featuring 466 previously unpublished poems by Empress Emerita Michiko will be published on January 15.

Chiba Celebrates 'Coming of Age' with Mickey

Chiba's Urayasu City hosted a '20-Year Celebration' event at Tokyo DisneySea on Monday, marking the transition to adulthood for local residents.

New Adults Gather in Kyoto to Showcase Archery Skills

At Kyoto’s Sanjusangendo, newly recognized 20-year-old adults gathered to demonstrate their archery skills during the annual "Toshiya" event.

Hammer Attack at Hosei University Leaves Eight Injured, Korean Student Arrested

A female student wielded a hammer on Hosei University's campus in Tokyo, injuring eight students.

Kitakyushu Celebrates New Adults With Eye-Catching Outfits

A ceremony to celebrate new adults was held in Kokurakita Ward, Kitakyushu City, drawing many young people dressed in vibrant and flamboyant outfits.