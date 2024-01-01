Aquarium Director Caught in Endangered Turtle Scandal

TOKYO, Jan 24 (News On Japan) - Former executives of the Sunshine Aquarium in Ikebukuro, Tokyo, including a former director and three others, have been referred to prosecutors on suspicion of fraudulently receiving management fees by misreporting the number of endangered turtles in their care.

The group had been entrusted by the Japanese government to care for Burmese star tortoises, a critically endangered species, and received financial support for their management.

Despite transferring 10 of the turtles to a former staff member, they failed to notify the government of the reduction in their inventory, allegedly continuing to receive management fees under false pretenses. Over the course of approximately 20 years, the fraudulent claims reportedly amounted to about 1.9 million yen.

The turtles in question were handed over to a former employee, Masue Ueda (56), and her husband, Satoshi Ueda (57). The couple is accused of breeding the turtles and illegally selling them, leading to their arrest. According to reports, the former director and staff at the aquarium realized around ten years ago that they were receiving excessive management fees. Rather than correcting the issue, they attempted to conceal it by gradually lowering the reported number of turtles to match the declining count, fearing their management competence might come into question if the discrepancy were revealed.

The case has drawn significant attention due to the involvement of a respected public institution like the Sunshine Aquarium and the illegal trade of endangered species. The authorities are continuing to investigate the couple’s alleged sales of the turtles and the extent of the management’s involvement in the cover-up.

Source: FNN