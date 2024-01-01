News On Japan
Society

Aquarium Director Caught in Endangered Turtle Scandal

TOKYO, Jan 24 (News On Japan) - Former executives of the Sunshine Aquarium in Ikebukuro, Tokyo, including a former director and three others, have been referred to prosecutors on suspicion of fraudulently receiving management fees by misreporting the number of endangered turtles in their care.

The group had been entrusted by the Japanese government to care for Burmese star tortoises, a critically endangered species, and received financial support for their management.

Despite transferring 10 of the turtles to a former staff member, they failed to notify the government of the reduction in their inventory, allegedly continuing to receive management fees under false pretenses. Over the course of approximately 20 years, the fraudulent claims reportedly amounted to about 1.9 million yen.

The turtles in question were handed over to a former employee, Masue Ueda (56), and her husband, Satoshi Ueda (57). The couple is accused of breeding the turtles and illegally selling them, leading to their arrest. According to reports, the former director and staff at the aquarium realized around ten years ago that they were receiving excessive management fees. Rather than correcting the issue, they attempted to conceal it by gradually lowering the reported number of turtles to match the declining count, fearing their management competence might come into question if the discrepancy were revealed.

The case has drawn significant attention due to the involvement of a respected public institution like the Sunshine Aquarium and the illegal trade of endangered species. The authorities are continuing to investigate the couple’s alleged sales of the turtles and the extent of the management’s involvement in the cover-up.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Severe Rice Shortage Looms in Japan

Japan is facing an unprecedented rice shortage, with recent data highlighting alarming supply-demand imbalances in the domestic market. The Agricultural Newspaper reported on January 10 that the DI (Demand-Supply Index), a measure of rice market balance, reached a record high of 80. This figure indicates a critical shortfall in rice availability, surpassing even last year's levels when supermarket shelves were emptied.

Media Scandal Deepens as Fuji TV Faces New Allegations

The resignation of popular television personality Masahiro Nakai has sent shockwaves through the Japanese entertainment industry. Announced through his agency’s website, Nakai apologized, stating, “I’m truly sorry for this sudden farewell.” His decision to retire has sparked debates over whether this marks the conclusion of ongoing controversies surrounding him and the television networks involved.

Aquarium Director Caught in Endangered Turtle Scandal

Former executives of the Sunshine Aquarium in Ikebukuro, Tokyo, including a former director and three others, have been referred to prosecutors on suspicion of fraudulently receiving management fees by misreporting the number of endangered turtles in their care.

Man Stabs Three Near Nagano Station

Three people were attacked near JR Nagano Station at around 8 p.m., leaving a man in his 40s in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest and two others hospitalized.

Inoue Unfazed as Title Defense Draws Near

Naoya Inoue, the unified world super bantamweight champion across four major boxing organizations, will face Kim Ye-jun, the World Boxing Organization's (WBO) 11th-ranked contender, at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on January 24th.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Abandoned Kabukicho Hotel Overflows With Trash

An abandoned hotel in Tokyo's Kabukicho district has become a source of public concern due to the large amounts of trash accumulating in front of the building.

Gang Leader Arrested Over Road Barricade and Extortion Scheme

A senior yakuza member and three others were arrested by Osaka Prefectural Police on suspicion of extorting road-use fees from residents of a subdivision in Nagasaki Prefecture.

Testing the Spirit in Freezing Waterfalls

Every year, even in the depths of winter, people take on the challenge of waterfall meditation. The reasons vary: to clear their minds, strengthen their spirits, ward off misfortune, or affirm resolutions for a fresh start.

Man Stabs Three Near Nagano Station

Three people were attacked near JR Nagano Station at around 8 p.m., leaving a man in his 40s in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest and two others hospitalized.

Osaka court awards family full lost wages of girl with disability killed in 2018

A Japanese high court has ruled that the calculation of earnings a girl with a hearing impairment who died in an accident would have made must be 100 percent based on the average income in Japan. (NHK)

Co-pilot Vomits on Plane Just Before Departure

A Japan Airlines (JAL) international flight faced a major delay after one of its pilots was found to have consumed alcohol exceeding the allowable limits the night before departure. Investigations by FNN have revealed conflicting accounts between JAL and the pilot involved regarding the decision to proceed with the flight.

Chiba Celebrates 'Coming of Age' with Mickey

Chiba's Urayasu City hosted a '20-Year Celebration' event at Tokyo DisneySea on Monday, marking the transition to adulthood for local residents.

New Adults Gather in Kyoto to Showcase Archery Skills

At Kyoto’s Sanjusangendo, newly recognized 20-year-old adults gathered to demonstrate their archery skills during the annual "Toshiya" event.