Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route Opens

Toyama, Apr 16 (News On Japan) - The Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route, a scenic tourist path that cuts through the Northern Alps of Japan, fully opened for the season on Monday, with the walls reaching a height of 14 meters.

The route, stretching 37.2 kilometers from Tateyama Station in Toyama Prefecture to Ogizawa in Nagano Prefecture, commenced its seasonal operations on April 15.

Blessed with clear weather on April 15, visitors could distinctly see the grand ridgelines of Mount Tateyama. One of the highlights, the "Snow Wall" at Yuki no Otani, reached a height of 14 meters, surpassing last year's measurements.

The operators of the Alpine Route are hopeful for an increase in tourist demand, anticipating benefits from the new Shinkansen extensions and international tourism.

Source: 日テレNEWS