Travel | Apr 16

Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route Opens

Toyama, Apr 16 (News On Japan) - The Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route, a scenic tourist path that cuts through the Northern Alps of Japan, fully opened for the season on Monday, with the walls reaching a height of 14 meters.

The route, stretching 37.2 kilometers from Tateyama Station in Toyama Prefecture to Ogizawa in Nagano Prefecture, commenced its seasonal operations on April 15.

Blessed with clear weather on April 15, visitors could distinctly see the grand ridgelines of Mount Tateyama. One of the highlights, the "Snow Wall" at Yuki no Otani, reached a height of 14 meters, surpassing last year's measurements.

The operators of the Alpine Route are hopeful for an increase in tourist demand, anticipating benefits from the new Shinkansen extensions and international tourism.

Source: 日テレNEWS

Koi Streamers Over Niu River

The annual "Niu River Koi-nobori Crossing" has commenced in Wakayama Prefecture's Kudoyama Town, heralding the approach of Children's Day on May 5.

Visiting a Samoyed Dog Cafe in Japan

We're here at Harajuku Station in Tokyo. Today, we're going to play with KAWAII Samoyed in the birthplace of KAWAII culture. (It's Time to Travel)

Myanmar New Year Festival in Tokyo

The Myanmar community in Tokyo gathered in Koto Ward on Sunday to celebrate the Myanmar New Year, marked annually on April 17th. The festival, known as "Thingyan," attracted around 10,000 participants this year, including both the local Myanmar population and Japanese guests.

Japanese Department Stores Thrive on Inbound Tourism

Japanese department stores have reported a series of strong financial results for the fiscal year, buoyed by increased spending by foreign tourists due to the weakening yen.

OpenAI Sets Up Shop in Tokyo

OpenAI, the creator of the generative AI "ChatGPT," established its first Asian office in Tokyo on Monday, it's first strategic foothold in the region.

Japan Warns Against All Travel to Iran

The Japanese government has escalated its travel advisories for Iran, including the capital Tehran, amid concerns of potential crises, urging a cessation of all travel to the entire country.

Mayor Resigns Following 99 Cases of Sexual Harassment

In response to a harassment scandal, a former town councilwoman was elected in a landmark victory in Ginan, Gifu Prefecture, on April 14, marking the first time a woman will lead the town.

Suspect "Thought of Drinking Tea" Using Stolen $65,000 Gold Bowl

A man arrested for allegedly stealing a pure gold tea bowl priced at around 10 million yen ($65,000) has told police he "thought of drinking tea" with the bowl, an investigative source said Sunday. (Kyodo)

