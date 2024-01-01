Travel | Apr 22

Historic D51 Steam Locomotive Returns to Yamaguchi

YAMAGUCHI, Apr 22 (News On Japan) - After a two-year hiatus, the beloved D51 steam locomotive, known affectionately as 'Degoichi,' has returned to Yamaguchi, primed to resume operations on the SL Yamaguchi-go line.

The train had been out of service since May 3, 2022, due to issues with its tender, which houses coal and water.

Degoichi was sent to the Kyoto Railway Museum for repairs, which were carried out from August to September last year, including a trial run on the Yamaguchi Line. The recent completion of these repairs marks a significant milestone in the restoration of this historic train.

A visitor shared their excitement about the locomotive's return: "It makes me happy. I hope many people come to see and enjoy the SL."

With maintenance work progressing at Shin-Yamaguchi Station, the SL Yamaguchi-go is scheduled to recommence its journeys on May 3, inviting passengers to once again experience the charm of traditional steam-powered travel.

Source: 日テレNEWS

MORE Travel NEWS

Scenic Collaboration Between Mount Fuji and Sakura

The Shinnasho River in Oshino Village, Yamanashi Prefecture, is host to around 200 Somei Yoshino cherry trees along a 400-meter stretch of riverbank, offering breathtaking views of snow-capped Mount Fuji framed by the full bloom of cherry blossoms.

Godzilla Projection Mapping Takes Over Tokyo Government Office

A towering, life-size Godzilla is set to make its appearance at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Office ahead of the Golden Week holidays.

Nihonbashi | 1-Day Itinerary in the Heart of Tokyo

In this Tokyo Itinerary, we explore what the commercial heart of Tokyo, Nihonbashi, and Japan's first modern department store, Mitsukoshi, have to offer. (japan-guide.com)

POPULAR NEWS

Arrest Made in Tochigi Riverbank Double Homicide Case

Police have arrested a man in his twenties, who had previously surrendered to authorities in Tokyo, following the discovery of two burned bodies in Nasu, Tochigi, admitting to lending his car but denying involvement in the killings.

Japan Recovers Flight Recorders from Crashed Maritime Helicopters

Japan's Defense Ministry says that two flight recorders have been recovered, along with other debris which they believe are from two Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopters that crashed. (NHK)

Ohtani Chooses Hawaii for His Dream Winter Home

Japanese baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani, famed for his dual role as a pitcher and hitter, has embarked on a personal project that marries his love for nature with luxury: building a winter home in Hawaii.

Historic Low Yen Poses Challenges for Japan's Foreign Workforce

Japan's foreign workforce has grown to about 2 million people, an increase of approximately 220,000 from the previous year. However, the weak yen means living conditions have become less favorable, sparking fear among Japanese business leaders that Japan may become an unattractive destination for foreign workers.

Japanese Schools' Underwear Rule Sparks Fear

As the new school year begins in Japan, some parents and children are confused by school rules specifying the color of underwear. Experts point out that checking underwear could potentially constitute a sexual offense.

FOLLOW US
         