Historic D51 Steam Locomotive Returns to Yamaguchi

YAMAGUCHI, Apr 22 (News On Japan) - After a two-year hiatus, the beloved D51 steam locomotive, known affectionately as 'Degoichi,' has returned to Yamaguchi, primed to resume operations on the SL Yamaguchi-go line.

The train had been out of service since May 3, 2022, due to issues with its tender, which houses coal and water.

Degoichi was sent to the Kyoto Railway Museum for repairs, which were carried out from August to September last year, including a trial run on the Yamaguchi Line. The recent completion of these repairs marks a significant milestone in the restoration of this historic train.

A visitor shared their excitement about the locomotive's return: "It makes me happy. I hope many people come to see and enjoy the SL."

With maintenance work progressing at Shin-Yamaguchi Station, the SL Yamaguchi-go is scheduled to recommence its journeys on May 3, inviting passengers to once again experience the charm of traditional steam-powered travel.

Source: 日テレNEWS