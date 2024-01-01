JR West to Implement Distance-Based Fare System

OSAKA, Apr 23 (News On Japan) - JR West is set to revise its fare system to a uniform distance-based pricing model by next spring, potentially leading to higher fares on routes such as the Osaka Loop Line.

Currently, JR West generally charges fares based on distance traveled. However, in heavily trafficked urban areas of the Keihanshin region, some sections have historically had lower or varied fares due to the remnants of the old national railway pricing.

The company is addressing the discrepancies in fare rates that still exist in certain sections. By standardizing the fare system, JR West aims to eliminate these inconsistencies. If implemented, this change would result in increased fares in parts of urban areas like the Osaka Loop, Kyoto, and Kobe Lines, while some suburban areas might see decreased fares. This adjustment is part of JR West's ongoing efforts to streamline operations and provide clearer pricing for passengers.

Source: MBS