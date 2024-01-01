Kura Sushi Opens Ginza Store with Massive Sushi Train

TOKYO, Apr 25 (News On Japan) - Kura Sushi's latest store in Ginza opens today (April 25), featuring a 120-meter long conveyor belt, the longest in any of its restaurants.

Visitors can also enjoy live demonstrations of sushi and tempura being prepared at the food stalls within the restaurant, adding an authentic and interactive dining experience.

As inbound tourism continues to thrive, this store will serve as the flagship among the five existing outlets aimed at foreign customers, with a strategy to attract even more patrons. However, due to the prime location in Ginza and the rising labor costs, the minimum price per plate at this outlet has been set at 150 yen, slightly higher than at other locations.

Source: 日テレNEWS