'SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024' Opens in Tokyo, Highlights Future Technologies

TOKYO, Apr 26 (News On Japan) - Starting this Saturday, 'SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024' begins a month-long showcase of Japan's advanced technologies, featuring attractions such as self-driving carts styled as futuristic floats and projection mapping installations, all available to the public for free.

This event will feature three main components:

Global Startup Program: Scheduled for May 15-16 at Tokyo Big Sight, this segment will host one of Asia's largest startup conferences. It aims to promote open innovation with startups from Tokyo and around the world, contributing to a sustainable urban future.

City Leaders Program: This program will gather city leaders from across the globe to discuss urban challenges and explore sustainable solutions. It's a forum for sharing strategies and experiences to address common urban issues.

Showcase Program: Spanning various venues, including the Ariake Arena and The National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, this part of the event will allow visitors to experience innovative urban concepts first-hand. It will offer interactive installations and experiences that highlight future technologies and sustainable city planning.

The event is expected to draw over 500,000 visitors and will feature extensive opportunities for business matching, networking, and experiencing cutting-edge innovations. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government emphasizes this event as a significant opportunity to envision and work towards the sustainable urban developments of tomorrow.

Website: SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024

Source: テレ東BIZ

