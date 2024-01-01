Business

Sony Joins Investors in Bid for Paramount

LOS ANGELES, May 04 (News On Japan) - Sony Pictures Entertainment, under the Sony Group, in partnership with an American investment firm, has proposed a joint acquisition of the U.S. media giant Paramount Global for approximately 4 trillion yen ($26 billion), as reported by multiple American media sources.

If realized, this would mark a major reorganization in the media and entertainment industry. Paramount is known for distributing the popular "Mission: Impossible" series and also owns CBS, one of the three major networks.

Source: テレ東BIZ

