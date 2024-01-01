Sci-Tech | Apr 28

Rare 'Phantom Fish' Spawns in Northern Japan

HOKKAIDO, Apr 28 (News On Japan) - In northern Hokkaido, Japan's largest freshwater fish, the Itou, also known as the "phantom fish," has begun its spawning season, migrating upstream in local rivers.

On April 26, using small underwater cameras, observers captured a female skillfully using her tail fin to scatter pebbles and create a spawning bed, while a brightly colored male in vivid red "wedding dress" repeatedly changed positions to encourage spawning.

The Itou, a member of the salmon family, has historically reached lengths of up to 2.1 meters. Today, this species is found solely in Hokkaido and is classified as "Critically Endangered IB" on the Ministry of the Environment's Red List, indicating a high risk of extinction. The spawning activities of the Itou not only highlight their continued struggle for survival but also the ongoing efforts to understand and protect this elusive species.

Source: Kyodo

MORE Sci-Tech NEWS

'SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024' Opens in Tokyo, Highlights Future Technologies

Starting this Saturday, 'SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024' begins a month-long showcase of Japan's advanced technologies, featuring attractions such as self-driving carts styled as futuristic floats and projection mapping installations, all available to the public for free.

JAXA's Moon Probe Survives Extreme Cold, Successfully Reconnects

Japan's space agency says it has reestablished communication with its moon probe, confirming that the spacecraft made it through the cold lunar night for the third time. (NHK)

Female Doctors Linked to Lower Mortality Rates in Women Patients

A study led by the University of Tokyo using medical data from the United States has found that women patients experience lower mortality rates and other health benefits when treated by female doctors compared to male doctors.

POPULAR NEWS

Tokyo Capsule Hotel Prices Skyrocket

Tokyo has seen a significant uptick in accommodation prices over Golden Week, with even capsule hotels breaching the 12,000 yen mark per night.

Black Bamboo Flowers Blossom Once Every 120 Years

In a rare botanical event, a photographer in Fukuoka captured the blossoming of bamboo flowers, a phenomenon said to occur only once every 120 years.

Godzilla Strikes Tokyo City Hall

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government building has been 'attacked' by Godzilla, brought to life through the world's largest projection mapping.

Japanese Yen Slides to 34-Year Low, Hits 158 Against the Dollar

In a significant movement in the foreign exchange markets, the Japanese yen has once again depreciated, crossing the 158 mark against the U.S. dollar. This level marks the weakest the yen has been in approximately 34 years, signaling ongoing economic pressures and potentially major shifts in Japan's financial landscape.

Brave Seven-Year-Old Rescues Kidnapped Four-Year-Old Sister

In a remarkable display of bravery and quick thinking, a seven-year-old girl in Kitakyushu successfully rescued her four-year-old sister who had been kidnapped. The incident, which unfolded on April 13th, began when the siblings were approached by a stranger while playing on the street.

FOLLOW US
         