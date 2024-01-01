Rare 'Phantom Fish' Spawns in Northern Japan

HOKKAIDO, Apr 28 (News On Japan) - In northern Hokkaido, Japan's largest freshwater fish, the Itou, also known as the "phantom fish," has begun its spawning season, migrating upstream in local rivers.

On April 26, using small underwater cameras, observers captured a female skillfully using her tail fin to scatter pebbles and create a spawning bed, while a brightly colored male in vivid red "wedding dress" repeatedly changed positions to encourage spawning.

The Itou, a member of the salmon family, has historically reached lengths of up to 2.1 meters. Today, this species is found solely in Hokkaido and is classified as "Critically Endangered IB" on the Ministry of the Environment's Red List, indicating a high risk of extinction. The spawning activities of the Itou not only highlight their continued struggle for survival but also the ongoing efforts to understand and protect this elusive species.

Source: Kyodo