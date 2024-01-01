Japan's Cough Medicine Shortage Continues

TOKYO, Nov 25 (News On Japan) - Cough medicine shortages have been ongoing for over a year in Japan, creating significant challenges for both patients and healthcare providers. Hospitals and pharmacies report dwindling stocks, with some relying on alternative solutions like medicated patches.

Doctors express frustration over their inability to meet patients' needs, highlighting the structural issues behind the crisis, including low government-set drug prices and rising costs due to yen depreciation.

Medical professionals warn that prolonged shortages could threaten lives, particularly for asthma patients reliant on specific medications. Pharmacies and hospitals are coordinating closely to manage limited supplies, but the situation remains dire, with visible gaps in inventory.

Japan's Health Ministry acknowledges the issue and has proposed a five-year reform plan to stabilize supply chains through financial and structural support among pharmaceutical companies. However, uncertainties persist, compounded by the spread of the Omicron subvariant XEC. Authorities are urging vigilance as influenza and mycoplasma also surge, increasing the burden on the healthcare system.

