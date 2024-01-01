Japanese Photographer Dies After Being Pushed in New York

NEW YORK, Nov 25 (News On Japan) - A renowned Japanese photographer based in New York, Yasuomi Hashimura, known for his groundbreaking contributions to American advertising photography, died after being pushed on the street by a man.

According to police, Hashimura was returning home from shopping on October 22nd when a man knocked his cane away and pushed him, causing him to fall and sustain a severe head injury. He was rushed to the hospital but remained unconscious for about three weeks. He passed away at the hospital on November 11th at the age of 79.

Police arrested a 32-year-old white male the day after the incident for pushing Hashimura.

'Hashi' moved to the United States in 1968 and gained recognition for his innovative techniques, capturing fleeting moments of liquid movement. His work included major advertising campaigns for Coca-Cola and other brands, making him a prominent figure in the American advertising industry.

Website - Hashi Studios: www.hashistudio.com

Source: ANN