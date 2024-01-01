World's First Fiber Made From Bagworm Silk Revolutionizes Industry

NAGOYA, Nov 21 (News On Japan) - A Japanese pharmaceutical company has announced the successful commercialization of fiber made from silk produced by bagworms.

Kowa, a major pharmaceutical company headquartered in Nagoya, has been researching the potential of bagworm silk since 2016 in collaboration with a national research institution. The silk, spun by bagworms to construct their nests, has demonstrated remarkable properties.

The company reports that bagworm silk surpasses spider silk—known for its exceptional shock absorption—in strength. It combines the elasticity of synthetic rubber with the durability of carbon fiber.

Kowa President Yoshihiro Miwa stated: "Bagworm silk-based materials have the potential to revolutionize industries by replacing synthetic and carbon fibers."

The fiber, derived from bagworm silk, is biodegradable in nature, posing no environmental burden when discarded.

The company foresees broad applications for this material in sectors such as aviation and automotive manufacturing.

Additionally, a sports manufacturer currently co-developing the fiber with Kowa plans to unveil products utilizing this material in the near future.

