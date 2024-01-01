Society | Apr 28

Black Bamboo Flowers Blossom Once Every 120 Years

FUKUOKA, Apr 28 (News On Japan) - In a rare botanical event, a photographer in Fukuoka captured the blossoming of bamboo flowers, a phenomenon said to occur only once every 120 years.

The tranquil residential area of Sawara Ward in Fukuoka became the focus of this unusual occurrence. “I have never seen anything like it before,” said the photographer, who discovered what looked like fluffy rice panicles emerging from the bamboo nodes. The bamboo, a species known as black bamboo, was planted 18 years ago and has never exhibited such characteristics until now.

“I thought they were insect eggs,” the photographer admitted, referring to the peculiar formations. Suspecting they might be something else, he decided to take the mysterious specimens to a botanical garden for expert analysis.

“Ah, I see, they are indeed blooming. These are black bamboo flowers. They resemble rice flowers, don’t they? They are definitely flowers,” explained Futamata Tokuko, a flower and greenery consultancy expert. She confirmed that bamboo, belonging to the grass family, blooms in a manner similar to rice.

Further insights were provided by Futamata, who noted, “This black bamboo is a type of 'hachiku', and a mass flowering of hachiku species has begun. It was predicted that a mass flowering could occur around the 30th year of the Heisei era, about 120 years since the last one.”

This marks a significant blooming period for black bamboo, the first since the Meiji era, according to the Forestry Research Institute. When asked why bamboo undergoes such a transformation every 120 years, researcher Kobayashi Keito admitted, “That’s the real charm and mystery of bamboo. Hopefully, our research can clarify this phenomenon.”

Source: TBS

MORE Society NEWS

Brave Seven-Year-Old Rescues Kidnapped Four-Year-Old Sister

In a remarkable display of bravery and quick thinking, a seven-year-old girl in Kitakyushu successfully rescued her four-year-old sister who had been kidnapped. The incident, which unfolded on April 13th, began when the siblings were approached by a stranger while playing on the street.

Bracing for 'Crow Blackouts'

As crows enter their breeding season, their nest-building activities are causing concern among utility providers due to the increased risk of power outages.

BBC Accused of Distorting Smile-Up President's Comments

Japanese company Smile-Up, the former talent agency known as Johnny & Associates, says it has sent a letter of protest to Britain's public broadcaster BBC over its program on sexual abuse by its late founder. (NHK)

POPULAR NEWS

Tokyo Capsule Hotel Prices Skyrocket

Tokyo has seen a significant uptick in accommodation prices over Golden Week, with even capsule hotels breaching the 12,000 yen mark per night.

Black Bamboo Flowers Blossom Once Every 120 Years

In a rare botanical event, a photographer in Fukuoka captured the blossoming of bamboo flowers, a phenomenon said to occur only once every 120 years.

Godzilla Strikes Tokyo City Hall

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government building has been 'attacked' by Godzilla, brought to life through the world's largest projection mapping.

Japanese Yen Slides to 34-Year Low, Hits 158 Against the Dollar

In a significant movement in the foreign exchange markets, the Japanese yen has once again depreciated, crossing the 158 mark against the U.S. dollar. This level marks the weakest the yen has been in approximately 34 years, signaling ongoing economic pressures and potentially major shifts in Japan's financial landscape.

Brave Seven-Year-Old Rescues Kidnapped Four-Year-Old Sister

In a remarkable display of bravery and quick thinking, a seven-year-old girl in Kitakyushu successfully rescued her four-year-old sister who had been kidnapped. The incident, which unfolded on April 13th, began when the siblings were approached by a stranger while playing on the street.

FOLLOW US
         