Third Road to Connect Japan's Main Island with Kyushu

FUKUOKA, May 11 (News On Japan) - Kitakyushu, May 11 (News On Japan) - The preliminary route plans have been consolidated for a third road linking Kitakyushu City in Fukuoka Prefecture and Shimonoseki City in Yamaguchi Prefecture, including a 2.2 kilometer bridge spanning Kanmon Straits between Honshu and Kyushu.

The drafted preliminary plan outlines an approximately 8-kilometer route from the Kitakyushu Urban Expressway Hiagari exit in Kitakyushu's Kokurakita Ward to the former Hikoshima Toll Road in Shimonoseki, which includes a bridge spanning about 2.2 kilometers across the Kanmon Straits.

Japan's national government, along with prefectural and municipal authorities, sent the reference drawings to Kitakyushu and Yamaguchi Prefecture on May 10, moving forward with urban planning procedures.

The project cost is estimated to be between 290 billion and 350 billion yen.

A resident of Kitakyushu expressed optimism about the new route. "It would be nice since it would make traveling there much quicker if we could just go straight through here. The question is whether it's worth spending that much money."

A community meeting for local landowners is scheduled to be held soon, after which the specific route will be announced.

Source: FBS