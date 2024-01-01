News On Japan
Fuji TV Crisis Deepens

TOKYO, Jan 28 (News On Japan) - Fuji TV held a press conference on January 27 at 4 p.m. to address allegations reported in the media that an employee was involved in a dispute between TV personality Nakai and a woman. Fuji TV explained that investigating Nakai at this stage might negatively impact the woman’s mental health and risk further harm if Nakai attempted to contact her.

The press conference revealed significant issues within Fuji TV's corporate governance, with crisis management consultant Kuga highlighting the lack of involvement from the compliance department as a major failing. This absence of action was seen as particularly problematic given the sensitive nature of the case, which involved both privacy concerns and the potential for public harm.

During the press conference, President Koichi Minato acknowledged shortcomings in addressing the matter and expressed regret for not involving the compliance team to better support the individual at the center of the issue. Minato emphasized that the company prioritized the woman’s wishes, which ultimately led to decisions that bypassed key corporate protocols. The consultant criticized the company's narrow focus on privacy protection, arguing that it came at the expense of transparency and accountability. The failure to fully investigate and address the situation was seen as a missed opportunity to strengthen corporate governance and prevent similar incidents in the future.

The event also drew attention to Fuji TV's broader management structure. Chairman Shuji Kano and President Minato announced their resignations, effective immediately, citing their responsibility for the company's inadequate handling of the incident. Despite these leadership changes, questions lingered about the role of Hieda, the senior adviser and a central figure in shaping Fuji TV’s corporate culture. While Hieda did not attend the press conference, his absence was criticized by stakeholders, including the company’s labor union, which had called for all directors to appear and address the issue. Some argued that Hieda, as a key architect of Fuji TV’s governance system, should have publicly acknowledged his role and outlined steps to rebuild trust in the organization.

As part of its response, Fuji TV announced plans to undertake a comprehensive review of its management structure. The appointment of Kenji Shimizu as the new president is seen as an attempt to stabilize the company while addressing internal challenges. However, experts have noted that structural reforms will require more than leadership changes; the company must confront underlying cultural issues and establish clearer accountability mechanisms. The controversy has sparked broader discussions about the balance between protecting individual privacy and ensuring corporate transparency, with many calling for Fuji TV to take meaningful steps toward restoring public trust.

Source: TBS

