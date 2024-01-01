Japan's First Electric Aircraft Cargo Test

FUKUOKA, Jan 23 (News On Japan) - A partnership agreement was signed on January 20th to promote cargo transportation using electric aircraft based at Kitakyushu Airport. A test flight to Miyazaki Airport is planned for this summer.

The agreement involves Beta Technologies, a U.S.-based company, Sojitz Corporation, Yamato Holdings, and Kitakyushu City. These four parties have reached a basic agreement to collaborate on testing electric aircraft.

Beta's electric aircraft feature a 15-meter wingspan and operate without jet fuel, instead using electric power for takeoffs and landings. Compared to cargo transport by trucks, the aircraft are expected to significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Moving forward, the partners will evaluate the necessary charging infrastructure and operational costs at Kitakyushu Airport, with plans to conduct a test flight covering approximately 280 kilometers to and from Miyazaki Airport this summer.

If successful, this would mark the first flight in Japan connecting two airports with electric aircraft. The project aims for practical implementation starting next year.

Kitakyushu Mayor Kenji Takeuchi described the initiative as "a step toward building next-generation airports" and expressed hopes that the project would attract new logistics opportunities and investments to Kitakyushu City.

Source: FBS