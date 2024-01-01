Mother's Day Spending in Japan: Gunma Tops Budgets

TOKYO, May 10 (News On Japan) - Mother's Day, a tradition celebrated on May 12 since its establishment in 1947, showcases diverse regional preferences in gift-giving across Japan, highlighting local cultural values and economic conditions.

A common recollection from those aged in their seventies is, "What will I get? I hardly remember Father's Day, so my husband is a bit jealous. It's always about mom."

This year, about 80% of respondents indicated they would give a gift for Mother's Day.

One seventy-year-old shared, "I have given a kimono belt as a gift."

A thirty-year-old commented, "I'm not the type who says thanks out loud. I show my appreciation through gifts, always saying, 'Thanks for your hard work.'"

Mother's Day was established 77 years ago, in 1947. Carnations were traditionally given, but another gift at the time involved "free phone calls" set up in department stores, enabling messages to be sent to mothers back home.

Several enthusiastic men stated, "It's embarrassing, but thank you, mom," as they conveyed their gratitude through letters.

During this period of historic yen depreciation, a daughter gifted her mother cash for travel, saying, "Buy something you like to eat. With the current weak yen, it’s the most useful for travel."

In Gunma, known for its matriarchal culture, carnations remain the top gift choice. Local carnation farmers in Gunma are busy packing trucks for Mother’s Day deliveries.

Hoshino Akimasa of Kasukawa Seedling Association remarked, "Light and dark pinks symbolize gratitude."

The survey also examined average spending on Mother's Day gifts, with the highest average in Gunma at 6,987 yen.

Locals attribute this to Gunma's unique regional trait: "People from outside the prefecture see us as having strong-willed women."

A forty-year-old from Gunma explained, "Women are strong here, leading to a matriarchal society. Women hold more power within the family."

Gunma has a history of silk farming and textile industries where women worked outside the home and held economic power.

An eighty-year-old mother said, "When my children come, I treat them to delicious food," while her husband hesitantly added, "Is she the best in the world? Well..."

The daughter confidently affirmed, "She is the best in the world," to which the father agreed, "Generally, I think she is."

This respect for mothers may be reflected in the higher budgets for gifts.

Meanwhile, Shimane topped the desired gift value at 6,364 yen.

A sixty-year-old commented, "Is Shimane's high ranking because mothers demand more? Wow, about 10,000 yen?"

A seventy-year-old from Shimane acknowledged, "We do want expensive gifts. Good things are preferred, but we're a bit hesitant."

Locals speculate, "Maybe it's a bit of vanity. There's probably a strong desire not to be outdone, something kept inside."

A sixty-year-old noted, "The people who come here are particularly spirited. On Mother's Day, it's understandable to want something nice."

Shimane is known for its longevity, with the highest number of centenarians per 100,000 people in Japan, providing a glimpse into the regional character through this Mother's Day survey.

Lastly, when asked what they truly wanted, a thirty-year-old said, "If I could have it, some time to myself. I’m a mother, but I want a day off from being a mother."

A forty-year-old added, "I love flowers, so even a single flower would make me happy. It’s not about the money. Even a flower picked by my child would be delightful."

