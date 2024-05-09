Society

McDonald's for 65 Yen!? Playback of Japan 30 Years Ago

TOKYO, May 10 (News On Japan) - Thirty years ago, Japan experienced significant economic changes. Due to the strong yen, many rebate sales were held. Even supermarkets frequently had sales on imported goods, showing how different times were then.

The exchange rate on May 9, 2024, was about 155 yen to the dollar, whereas, in March 1995, it was 88.38 yen.

Dr. Tanaka, a sports psychologist, was in America at that time: "Yes, that's right. I was living in the U.S. just after graduate school, and everything there was cheaper. Rent was low, and receiving money in yen really felt like a gain at that time."

Foreign tourist: "I always wanted to come to Tokyo but had to save money because prices were high."

It was the opposite of now: Due to the high yen, imported goods were sold very cheaply, with foreign beers available for 100 yen each. Not only that, but imported houses were also a bargain.

Customer:

Ten years later, in the year 2005 (Heisei 17), there was a frenzy with the arrival of the iPhone.

Before the iPhone was released, about 700 people lined up in Omotesando. Interestingly, the person at the front of the line had been waiting there for three days. On the day of the release, about 1,500 people gathered.

There was a strange excitement when people got their hands on the first iPhones in Japan. Some even took commemorative photos with Mr. Son.

This news was reported by Ayu Yamauchi, who was 32 years old at the time.

Caster Ayu Yamauchi: "For example, you just press... there."

"I'll just touch it, I wonder if it hates my fingerprint... Oh, it worked."

Since there was no culture of touch screens, the presentation started from not knowing how to use it.

