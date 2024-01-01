Drone Captures Japanese Escort Ship and Possible U.S. Carrier

TOKYO, May 10 (News On Japan) - A new video captured by drone featuring the Maritime Self-Defense Force's escort ship "Izumo" has surfaced, with additional footage purportedly showing the U.S. Navy's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier "Ronald Reagan" from above.

The video, released on social media, appears to show the "Ronald Reagan," which is currently undergoing maintenance.

Although the exact time of the footage is unknown, the location is believed to be the U.S. military base in Yokosuka City, Kanagawa Prefecture. This is the same location where the same uploader previously shared drone footage of the "Izumo" last month.

According to Yokosuka City, the "Ronald Reagan" has been undergoing extensive maintenance at the Yokosuka base since November last year and departed on May 5th.

The release of the "Izumo" video has raised concerns as drone flights are prohibited at the base. The Ministry of Defense is currently investigating the circumstances under which the footage was captured.

