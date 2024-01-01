Politics

Drone Captures Japanese Escort Ship and Possible U.S. Carrier

TOKYO, May 10 (News On Japan) - A new video captured by drone featuring the Maritime Self-Defense Force's escort ship "Izumo" has surfaced, with additional footage purportedly showing the U.S. Navy's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier "Ronald Reagan" from above.

The video, released on social media, appears to show the "Ronald Reagan," which is currently undergoing maintenance.

Although the exact time of the footage is unknown, the location is believed to be the U.S. military base in Yokosuka City, Kanagawa Prefecture. This is the same location where the same uploader previously shared drone footage of the "Izumo" last month.

According to Yokosuka City, the "Ronald Reagan" has been undergoing extensive maintenance at the Yokosuka base since November last year and departed on May 5th.

The release of the "Izumo" video has raised concerns as drone flights are prohibited at the base. The Ministry of Defense is currently investigating the circumstances under which the footage was captured.

Source: ANN

MORE Politics NEWS

Japan's Constitution Day: 77 Years of Democracy and Debate

Constitution Memorial Day, on May 3rd, marked 77 years since the enforcement of the Japanese Constitution. On May 3, 1947, a ceremony to commemorate the enforcement of the Japanese Constitution was held at the Imperial Palace Plaza. Despite the rain, approximately 10,000 people gathered.

Japan's Commitment to Inclusive Employment Highlighted at OECD

During his visit to France, Prime Minister Kishida, as chair at the OECD Ministerial Council, declared his commitment to removing employment barriers facing women and the elderly.

President Biden Criticizes Japan's Stance on Immigration

Media reports say US President Joe Biden has blamed Japan's economic troubles on xenophobia while arguing that the US economy is growing because it accepts immigrants. (NHK)

POPULAR NEWS

Drone Captures Japanese Escort Ship and Possible U.S. Carrier

A new video captured by drone featuring the Maritime Self-Defense Force's escort ship "Izumo" has surfaced, with additional footage purportedly showing the U.S. Navy's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier "Ronald Reagan" from above.

Can You Spot The 'Horse Snow Figure'?

Located in the Northern Alps, at an altitude of 2,898 meters on Mount Kasa, this 'horse snow figure' was traditionally used as a sign to begin agricultural work.

"Guri-shita" Youths Report High Rates of Domestic Abuse

In Osaka's Minami district, known colloquially as "Guri-shita," a high number of youths who congregate in the area have experienced domestic violence and abuse, according to a survey conducted by a supporting non-profit organization (NPO).

One in Eight Elderly Japanese Affected by Dementia

A recent study by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has revealed that approximately 4.43 million elderly individuals, or one in eight people over the age of 65, are diagnosed with dementia in Japan.

Sacred Mount Koya Swamped by Excessive Tourism

Mount Koya, a UNESCO World Heritage site enveloped by mountains standing at 1,000 meters, welcomes visitors into its sacred expanse established 1,200 years ago by the monk Kukai. However, this revered site is facing a severe overtourism crisis, with tourists exceeding the local population of 2,600 by 500 times, leading to illegal parking and dining difficulties.

FOLLOW US
         