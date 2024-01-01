Brave Seven-Year-Old Rescues Kidnapped Four-Year-Old Sister

Kitakyushu, Apr 26 (News On Japan) - In a remarkable display of bravery and quick thinking, a seven-year-old girl in Kitakyushu successfully rescued her four-year-old sister who had been kidnapped. The incident, which unfolded on April 13th, began when the siblings were approached by a stranger while playing on the street.

The man, later identified as the 33-year-old unemployed Takeshi Yasunaga, enticed the younger sister with a trip to his home. Seizing a moment when the younger sister was alone, he took her to his apartment. The older sister, left behind, remembered a critical piece of information -- the man's name -- overheard during their brief encounter.

Fuelled by determination, the seven-year-old searched the nearby area and reached a multi-unit residential building. She began ringing doorbells and asking residents if they had seen her sister, effectively using her only clue to guide her actions.

Her persistence paid off when she located the right apartment and found her sister unharmed. The siblings returned home safely, and the older sister's account led to the swift arrest of Yasunaga on April 25th. He has since admitted to the abduction, claiming he "wanted to play."

The bravery of the young girl not only saved her sister but also brought a dangerous individual to justice, preventing potential future incidents.

Source: ANN